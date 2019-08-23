Lion Child Releases Debut Album

Today, Los Angeles based artist, Lion Child debuts her nine-song studio album, "LION CHILD." Her single "Mixing Chemicals" was released on July 26, with a follow-up single release of "Famous Weekend Lover" on August 09.

Lion Child is no newbie to the scene. She is a respected artist manager to some of the most notable talent trending today and also a long time songwriter and performer herself. She was the lead vocalist and co-songwriter of the well-known dub-reggae national touring band,

The Divine Crime - which split some years back. In the band's peak, they supported legendary artists, such as Don Carlos, Yellowman, Barrington Levy, Tribal Seeds, Rebelution, Tomorrow's Bad Seeds and many more. She has also written and released over forty-tracks to date and continues to write songs for other artists as well.

Lion Child, aka Amee Jana will be performing her album live with her long time friend and previous bandmate Soultry Dubs. The female dub-duo will take tracks from the album and present the music as a live dub, one-of-a-kind remix set, along with an array of other covers and tributes within the set.

The album, LION CHILD embodies worldly sounds, fueled by love, loss and heartache. With early Boston, East Coast musical roots and many years performing, interknit in the Los Angeles musical scene, a vibrant and soulful sound evolved. All which are layered by rich, sultry tones and transcending melodic beats.

The album was produced by J Randy and Josh Cardinali (Stoney Eye Studios) with additional production and engineering by Anthony "Brew" Brewster,Brian Vasquez, Thai Long Ly, Alex Lockwood, Brandon Sammons and Paul Monico.

Lion Child came to fruition after industry executives and performers nudged her to produce her own album; one that would showcase her unique sound and authentic vibe - resembling the likes of Thievery Corporation meets Gwen Stefani, meets M.I.A. With strong and mesmerizing vocals, and instrumentals that weave between electronic, dub, soul, reggae and ambient, which are sprinkled with tribal world beats, it's no wonder honing in on a genre becomes near impossible.

Listeners can expect nothing less than a melodic and magical carpet ride into pleasant, futuristic spaces.

"It's been a dream of mine to do a solo project with a more ambient/electronic sound. The producers that helped make it happen greatly attributes to the success of the release. After two years in the making, I'm very proud of the work and my team's dedication and effort to get this to the finish line. I hope everyone enjoys the album as much as we loved making it," says Lion Child.

The album is distributed globally by Zojak World Wide. For more information on Lion Child, her album, merchandise, or upcoming live shows, check out her website at: LionChildMusic.com.





