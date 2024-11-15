Linkin Park Release New Rock Album 'From Zero'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LINKIN PARK—Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain—proudly present their much-anticipated new album, FROM ZERO.

Additionally available until November 21 only is the From Zero (Expanded Edition) digital deluxe album, featuring the full album plus live versions of three From Zero songs recorded in Los Angeles, London and Paris, along with 46 pages of imagery, handwritten lyrics. FROM ZERO marks the group’s first full-length offering since 2017, and officially launches the next era of LINKIN PARK.

The band will return to the road for the second iteration of the From Zero World Tour in 2025. Canvasing the globe, the next leg commences on January 31 in Mexico City, MX, visits major markets around the world, and comes to a close on November 15 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS will join on select dates.

Among many highlights, FROM ZERO features the new single “Two Faced.” On Wednesday, the band surprise-released the hard-hitting music video helmed by Hahn to accompany the song. Watch HERE. Holding nothing back, it reups the instantly recognizable elements of the band’s signature sound, tempering grainy distortion with chaotic turntable scratching, airtight rhymes, and a cathartic chorus. A gritty riff anchors the track as Shinoda deftly raps on the verses and Armstrong alternates between an arresting refrain and a jarring scream, “I can’t hear myself think.”

Elsewhere on the album, “Casualty” teems with unbridled aggression. A militant groove-laden guitar crunch seethes atop the breakneck-paced punk beat. Meanwhile, Shinoda and Armstrong lock into a fiery back-and-forth capped off by an unapologetic chant, “I won’t be your casualty.” Then, there’s “IGYEIH,” which hinges on the incendiary interplay of unpredictable instrumentation and undeniable vocals. The album concludes with a moment of stark honesty on “Good Things Go.” From the jump, Shinoda admits, “Feels like it’s rained in my head for a hundred days.” Awash in raw feeling, it crescendos towards one last epic exhale. Check out the full tracklisting below.

Adding to the release week celebrations, SiriusXM announced the return of LINKIN PARK Radio, an exclusive pop-up channel available starting today to their subscribers in car on channel 41 through November 17 and on the SiriusXM app through December 14. Next up, LINKIN PARK will officially air the live performance of “The Emptiness Machine” from Allianz Park in São Paulo during the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. Be sure to tune in on November 24.

LINKIN PARK ignited this season with “The Emptiness Machine.” It has exploded as the #1 rock song in the country and the biggest rock song of 2024. It made a rapid climb to #1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart and Alternative Airplay Chart. In total, the band have scored a staggering 13 #1 entries on the latter chart (the second-most in history) with three in the last eighteen months. Thus far, “The Emptiness Machine” has gathered a quarter-of-a-billion global streams and counting. “Heavy Is The Crown” followed fast in the same path, and earlier this month the band delivered a scorching performance of the League of Legends Worlds anthem at the 2024 World Championship opening ceremony at the O2 Arena in London. The band set the final stage for FROM ZERO with the Emily-led “Over Each Other,” which Revolver christened “an emotional rocker.”

FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR 2024

November 15, 2024 | Allianz Park - São Paulo, Brazil

November 16, 2024 | Allianz Park - São Paulo, Brazil

December 12, 2024 | Soundstorm Music Festival - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia*

FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR 2025

*Festival Performance

! With support from Queens of the Stone Age

$ With support from Spiritbox

= With support from AFI

~ With support from Architects

^ With support from grandson

# With support from Jean Dawson

& With support from JPEGMAFIA

+ With support from PVRIS

January 31, 2025 | Estadio GNP Seguros - Mexico City, MX =

February 3, 2025 | Estadio 3 de Marzo - Guadalajara, MX =

February 5, 2025 | Estadio Banorte - Monterrey, MX =

February 11, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

February 12, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

February 16, 2025 | Venue TBA - Jakarta, ID

April 12, 2025 | Sick New World Festival - Las Vegas, NV *

April 26, 2025 | Moody Center - Austin, TX ^

April 28, 2025 | BOK Center - Tulsa, OK ^

May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI ^

May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD ^

May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC ^

May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC ^

May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH *

May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL *

June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *

June 14, 2025 | Rock for People Festival - Hradec Kralove, CZ *

June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena - Hannover, DE ~

June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE ~

June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo - Bern, CH

June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival - Milan, IT *

June 26, 2025 | Gelredome - Arnhem, NL $

June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium - London, UK $&

July 1, 2025 | Merkur Spiel Arena - Dusseldorf, DE ~&

July 3, 2025 | Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, BE *

July 5, 2025 | Open’er Festival - Gdynia, PL *

July 8, 2025 | Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, DE ~&

July 11, 2025 | Stade de France - Paris, FR

July 29, 2025 | Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY+

August 1, 2025 | TD Garden - Boston, MA +

August 3, 2025 | Prudential Center - Newark, NJ +

August 6, 2025 | Bell Centre - Montreal, QC +

August 8, 2025 | Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON +

August 11, 2025 | United Center - Chicago, IL +

August 14, 2025 | Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI +

August 16, 2025 | Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA #

August 19, 2025 | PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA #

August 21, 2025 | Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN #

August 23, 2025 | Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO #

August 25, 2025 | Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI #

August 27, 2025 | Target Center - Minneapolis, MN #

August 29, 2025 | CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE #

August 31, 2025 | T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO #

September 3, 2025 | Ball Arena - Denver, CO #

September 6, 2025 | Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ #

September 13, 2025 | Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CA !&

September 15, 2025 | SAP Center - San Jose, CA &

September 17, 2025 | Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA &

September 19, 2025 | Moda Center - Portland, OR &

September 21, 2025 | Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC &

September 24, 2025 | Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA &

October 26, 2025 | Venue TBA - Bogota, CO

October 29, 2025 | Venue TBA - Lima, PE

November 1, 2025 | Venue TBA - Buenos Aires, AR

November 5, 2025 | Venue TBA - Santiago, CL

November 8, 2025 | Venue TBA - Rio de Janeiro, BR

November 10, 2025 | Venue TBA - São Paulo, BR

November 13, 2025 | Venue TBA - Brasilia, BR

November 15, 2025 | Venue TBA - Porto Alegre, BR

ABOUT LINKIN PARK:

LINKIN PARK emerged as an innovative musical force and are one of the best-selling artists of the last twenty years. Their RIAA Diamond-certified full-length debut, Hybrid Theory, stands out as the “best selling debut of the 21st century,” while landmark sophomore album Meteora bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 before going 8X-Platinum in the U.S. The band’s worldwide sales across the entire catalog eclipses 100 million, and among numerous accolades and honors, they have garnered 2 GRAMMY® Awards, 5 American Music Awards, 4 MTV VMA Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards and 3 World Music Awards. Selling out stadiums worldwide, they’ve headlined the largest festivals globally and also remain the first and only Western rock band to play a five-stadium tour in China. 2017’s One More Light marked their fifth #1 debut on the Billboard 200. In 2020, the band celebrated their groundbreaking debut album, Hybrid Theory, by releasing a comprehensive 20th anniversary edition super deluxe box set which features their RIAA Diamond-certified single “In The End.” In 2023, the band released Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, which topped the charts and featured the newly-uncovered song “Lost.” The emotionally charged single was originally recorded during sessions for their second studio album Meteora (2003), and soon after its 2023 release, “Lost” hit #1 at both Alternative and Rock radio. 2024 marked the release of their first greatest hits package Papercuts, featuring vault track “Friendly Fire” that similarly topped both the Alternative and Rock charts. On September 5, the band made a triumphant return to the top of the charts with “The Emptiness Machine,” which exploded as the #1 rock song in the country and the biggest rock song of 2024. It made a rapid climb to #1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart and Alternative Airplay Chart. In total, the band have scored a staggering 13 #1 entries on the latter chart (the second-most in history) with three in the last eighteen months. LINKIN PARK will release their 8th studio album From Zero on November 15 on Warner Records. The band have always prioritized charity and goodwill in an effort to make the world a better place, helping to raise millions over the years for victims of natural disasters. Today, LINKIN PARK’s imprint on music and culture continues to expand and magnify.

Photo credit: James Minchin III

