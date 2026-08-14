Lindsay Lou Releases Star-Studded Album BLUEGRASS WOMEN

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Lindsay Lou has released a new album, BLUEGRASS WOMEN, spotlighting songs written by female songwriters whose contributions to bluegrass music have often gone unrecognized. The ten-song collection, out now via Work Of Bart Records and Soundly Music, features guest performances from Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Aoife O'Donovan, Sarah Jarosz and Laurie Lewis, among others.

With the ten-song collection, Lou set out not only to highlight today's world-class crop of female pickers and singers, but to show the world that there's always been a place for women in the ever-expanding genre. 'Just like having pickers like Molly Tuttle and Sierra Hull out there showing little girls that there is a place for them now in bluegrass, I want to show where there always has been,' says Lou.

The credits list of BLUEGRASS WOMEN is comprised of multiple International Bluegrass Music Association Award-winners, GRAMMY Award-winners, Americana Music Award-winners, fellow perennial festival favorites, and trailblazing legends—the aforementioned Tuttle and Hull included—but its cohesive arrangements never overpower the song or its singer.

'Some of these songs I sang for many years before realizing they were penned by a wife/mother/female artist,' says Lou. 'As a woman, it's easy to feel like an outsider, or like you don't belong, in a genre where there is a noticeable lack of representation of women among the forebears. To know that women's voices made it into the traditional songs feels like a quiet win, and I want to draw more attention to it.'

The entire process of recording BLUEGRASS WOMEN is being released as a four part docuseries, the first episode exploring 'All I've Ever Loved Was You' with legends Laurie Lewis and Allison Brown, and 'I Only Exist' with Bronwyn, AJ Lee, Courtney Hartman, and more.

Lou is performing today at Green Mountain Bluegrass Festival in Manchester, Vermont, before heading to Grimey's New & Preloved Music in Nashville on August 19th for an in-store performance & signing, and then to Billy Strings's Ionia Freak Fair on August 28-29th.

Tracklist

All I Ever Loved Was You

Like A River

High On A Mountain

I Only Exist

I've Endured

Jubilee

Won't You Come And Sing For Me

CC Rider

Freight Train

Your Lone Journey

Tour Dates

August 14 - Manchester, VT - Green Mountain Bluegrass Festival

August 28-29 - Ionia, MI - Ionia Freak Fair

September 4 - Snowshoe, WV - Ballhooter Festival

September 6 - Mill Spring, NC - Earl Scruggs Music Festival

September 25 - Salida, CO - Smalltown Gathering

October 1 - Traverse City, MI - Milliken Auditorium

October 2 - Three Oaks, MI - The Acorn

October 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Big Room

October 4 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

October 9-11 - Pelham, TN - CaveFest

October 23 - Chattanooga, TN - IBMA World of Bluegrass

November 19 - Denver, CO - Newman Center for Performing Arts

January 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore*

January 29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore*

January 30 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore*

*supporting The California Honeydrops

About Lindsay Lou

Lindsay Lou is commonly dubbed the Queen of any festivals she plays. You're likely to see her sitting in with other bands and curating All Stars sets in addition to playing her own music. Her roots are in Michigan, where she started making records, including the artist defining Ionia, and touring worldwide with The Flatbellys and The Sweet Water Warblers. Since making Nashville her home, she's toured with her folk/rock Queen of Time Band and acoustic/harmony driven Honey Moon Trio and has celebrated records like Southland, Queen of Time, and most recently BLUEGRASS WOMEN, a ten song album of bluegrass classics that were penned by women over the course of the genre's history.

Co-produced by Lou and Shani Gandhi, BLUEGRASS WOMEN draws on contributors who include multiple International Bluegrass Music Association Award winners, GRAMMY Award winners and Americana Music Award winners. Lou has said the project aims to demonstrate that women have long had a place among bluegrass music's songwriters, even when their contributions were not widely credited.

Photo Credit: Sawyer Gieseke



Photo Credit: Sawyer Gieseke

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