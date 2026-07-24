Old Crow Medicine Show, Del McCoury & Molly Tuttle Perform 'My Side Of The Mountain'
The Luke Combs co-write appears on UNION MADE, currently at #1 on the Americana Albums Chart.
Old Crow Medicine Show has released a live performance video of their song MY SIDE OF THE MOUNTAIN featuring Del McCoury and Molly Tuttle, filmed at Nashville's American Legion Post 82 during the band's release show for their album UNION MADE. The song was co-written by bandleader Ketch Secor with Tuttle and Luke Combs, and the performance also featured Ronnie McCoury. UNION MADE is currently in its second week at number one on the Americana Albums Chart, while the band's single LAST AMERICAN WALTZ holds the top spot on the Americana Singles Chart for a third consecutive week.
Photo Credit: Ed Rode
'Writing 'My Side of the Mountain' with Molly and Luke Combs was a joy from the start,' says Secor. 'What I never saw coming was getting to sing it with Del and Ronnie McCoury. Del has been one of Old Crow's musical North Stars since the very beginning, and sharing that stage with him at the American Legion is something I'll never forget.'
Reflecting on the people, places, and stories of a country on its 250th birthday, UNION MADE is described as a love letter to the America that was, the America that is, and the America that could be. Recorded in the band's own East Nashville studio, the album is their most collaborative to date, featuring a Luke Combs co-write and appearances from nearly a dozen guests including Maggie Rose, Molly Tuttle, Evan Felker, Ronnie McCoury, Jesse Welles, Lee Oskar, John Carter Cash, and Ana Cristina Cash.
Last year, Old Crow Medicine Show released their first-ever holiday album OCMS XMAS, with appearances on CBS This Morning, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and World Cafe. Secor also released his first solo album Story The Crow Told Me, appeared on Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcast, and made his debut as the new host of the long-running Nashville PBS travel and culture series Tennessee Crossroads. His Louder Than Guns documentary is now streaming nationwide on the PBS App and was featured in the latest Rolling Stone print edition.
Old Crow Medicine Show will continue their tour this summer and fall. Full tour details are available at crowmedicine.com/tour.
UNION MADE Tracklist
1. Howdy Do America ft. Jesse Welles
2. Lincoln Highway
3. My Side Of The Mountain ft. Del McCoury, Ronnie McCoury & Molly Tuttle
4. Revolution Now ft. Evan Felker
5. Last American Waltz ft. Molly Tuttle
6. Merrimack & Monitor
7. Rainbow Stew
8. Rye Whiskey
9. Beautiful Land ft. Maggie Rose & Lee Oskar
10. Lewis and Clark
11. Y'all All Come ft. John Carter Cash & Ana Cristina Cash
12. For What It's Worth
Old Crow Medicine Show 2026 Tour Dates:
July 24 – Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ^
July 25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
July 26 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
July 30 – Bethel, NY @ The Horizon Stage at Bethel Woods
July 31 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena ^^
August 1 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
August 2 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^^
August 5 – Erie, PA @ Rebich Investments Amphitheater
August 6 – Lynchburg, VA @ Academy Center of the Arts
August 7 – Roanoke Rapids, NC @ Weldon Mills Theater
August 8 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre
August 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^^
August 14 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^^
August 15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post ^^
August 28 – West Fargo, ND @ Buckaroo Festival - Lights Amphitheatre
September 13 – Bristol, TN/VA @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
September 15 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
September 17 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
September 18 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green - Shelburne Museum
September 19 – Hammondsport, NY @ Concerts at Point of the Bluff
September 20 – Morgantown, WV @ The Metropolitan Theatre
September 30 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater
October 1 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
October 2 – Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theatre
October 3 – Mill Valley, CA @ Hardly Strictly Out of the Park - Sweetwater Music Hall
October 9 – Eureka Springs, AR @ Hillberry Music Festival
October 13 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center
October 14 – Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre
October 15 – Franklin, NC @ Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts
October 16 – Charleston, WV @ Clay Center
October 17 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak
October 18 – York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts
October 26 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
October 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
October 29 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
October 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
October 31 – San Antonio, TX @ Stable Hall
November 1 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
November 11–15 – Miami, FL @ Moon River At Sea
^ with Darius Rucker
^^ with Zac Brown Band
UNION MADE, recorded at the band's East Nashville studio, features contributions from nearly a dozen guests including Maggie Rose, Evan Felker, Jesse Welles, Lee Oskar, John Carter Cash, and Ana Cristina Cash. Secor recently spoke about the album on NPR's All Things Considered. Old Crow Medicine Show's summer tour continues with upcoming dates in Boston, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and additional cities.
Photo Credit: Ed Rode