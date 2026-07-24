Old Crow Medicine Show, Del McCoury & Molly Tuttle Perform 'My Side Of The Mountain'

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Old Crow Medicine Show has released a live performance video of their song MY SIDE OF THE MOUNTAIN featuring Del McCoury and Molly Tuttle, filmed at Nashville's American Legion Post 82 during the band's release show for their album UNION MADE. The song was co-written by bandleader Ketch Secor with Tuttle and Luke Combs, and the performance also featured Ronnie McCoury. UNION MADE is currently in its second week at number one on the Americana Albums Chart, while the band's single LAST AMERICAN WALTZ holds the top spot on the Americana Singles Chart for a third consecutive week.

Photo Credit: Ed Rode

'Writing 'My Side of the Mountain' with Molly and Luke Combs was a joy from the start,' says Secor. 'What I never saw coming was getting to sing it with Del and Ronnie McCoury. Del has been one of Old Crow's musical North Stars since the very beginning, and sharing that stage with him at the American Legion is something I'll never forget.'

Reflecting on the people, places, and stories of a country on its 250th birthday, UNION MADE is described as a love letter to the America that was, the America that is, and the America that could be. Recorded in the band's own East Nashville studio, the album is their most collaborative to date, featuring a Luke Combs co-write and appearances from nearly a dozen guests including Maggie Rose, Molly Tuttle, Evan Felker, Ronnie McCoury, Jesse Welles, Lee Oskar, John Carter Cash, and Ana Cristina Cash.

Last year, Old Crow Medicine Show released their first-ever holiday album OCMS XMAS, with appearances on CBS This Morning, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and World Cafe. Secor also released his first solo album Story The Crow Told Me, appeared on Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcast, and made his debut as the new host of the long-running Nashville PBS travel and culture series Tennessee Crossroads. His Louder Than Guns documentary is now streaming nationwide on the PBS App and was featured in the latest Rolling Stone print edition.

Old Crow Medicine Show will continue their tour this summer and fall. Full tour details are available at crowmedicine.com/tour.

UNION MADE Tracklist

1. Howdy Do America ft. Jesse Welles

2. Lincoln Highway

3. My Side Of The Mountain ft. Del McCoury, Ronnie McCoury & Molly Tuttle

4. Revolution Now ft. Evan Felker

5. Last American Waltz ft. Molly Tuttle

6. Merrimack & Monitor

7. Rainbow Stew

8. Rye Whiskey

9. Beautiful Land ft. Maggie Rose & Lee Oskar

10. Lewis and Clark

11. Y'all All Come ft. John Carter Cash & Ana Cristina Cash

12. For What It's Worth

Old Crow Medicine Show 2026 Tour Dates:

July 24 – Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ^

July 25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

July 26 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

July 30 – Bethel, NY @ The Horizon Stage at Bethel Woods

July 31 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena ^^

August 1 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

August 2 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^^

August 5 – Erie, PA @ Rebich Investments Amphitheater

August 6 – Lynchburg, VA @ Academy Center of the Arts

August 7 – Roanoke Rapids, NC @ Weldon Mills Theater

August 8 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre

August 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^^

August 14 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^^

August 15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post ^^

August 28 – West Fargo, ND @ Buckaroo Festival - Lights Amphitheatre

September 13 – Bristol, TN/VA @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 15 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

September 17 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

September 18 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green - Shelburne Museum

September 19 – Hammondsport, NY @ Concerts at Point of the Bluff

September 20 – Morgantown, WV @ The Metropolitan Theatre

September 30 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

October 1 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

October 2 – Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theatre

October 3 – Mill Valley, CA @ Hardly Strictly Out of the Park - Sweetwater Music Hall

October 9 – Eureka Springs, AR @ Hillberry Music Festival

October 13 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

October 14 – Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre

October 15 – Franklin, NC @ Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts

October 16 – Charleston, WV @ Clay Center

October 17 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

October 18 – York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

October 26 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

October 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

October 29 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

October 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

October 31 – San Antonio, TX @ Stable Hall

November 1 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

November 11–15 – Miami, FL @ Moon River At Sea

^ with Darius Rucker

^^ with Zac Brown Band

UNION MADE, recorded at the band's East Nashville studio, features contributions from nearly a dozen guests including Maggie Rose, Evan Felker, Jesse Welles, Lee Oskar, John Carter Cash, and Ana Cristina Cash. Secor recently spoke about the album on NPR's All Things Considered. Old Crow Medicine Show's summer tour continues with upcoming dates in Boston, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and additional cities.



Photo Credit: Ed Rode

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