LINDSAY LOU Releases New Single I'VE ENDURED

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

LINDSAY LOU has released a new single titled I'VE ENDURED, according to an announcement shared via IVPR. The track is now available to stream and download.

'I've Endured' is the latest installment of Lindsay Lou's BLUEGRASS WOMEN collection and honors Appalachian music matriarch Ola Belle Reed. The track features Sierra Hull, Sarah Jarosz, and more, and BLUEGRASS WOMEN is set for release on August 14th via Work Of Bart Records and Soundly Music. Lou is set to make her Grand Ole Opry debut tonight.

With her upcoming album, BLUEGRASS WOMEN, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Lindsay Lou set out not only to highlight today's world-class crop of female pickers and singers, but to show the world that there's always been a place for women in the ever-expanding genre. And while putting together this collection of tunes penned by oft-overlooked female songwriters, one name could not be left out: Ola Belle Reed. The matron of Appalachian music, Reed's tunes have been carried on for years by the likes of Del McCoury, Tim O'Brien, and many more, and today, brought to life by Lou and a stunning stringband ensemble featuring Sierra Hull, Sarah Jarosz (I'M WITH HER), Allison de Groot, Brittany Haas (Punch Brothers), and Emma Rose on the latest BLUEGRASS WOMEN single, 'I've Endured.'

With Lou, Jarosz, and Rose swapping verses throughout 'I've Endured,' Reed's memorable verses cascade one after another, adding another piece of the arrangement with each round. Lou made sure to reclaim the song's minor lyrical variations that have found their way into the bluegrass jam canon over time, honoring Reed with the lyrics of her original recording. 'There's no chorus except for the single-line refrain at the end of each of the three verses,' says Lou. 'But everyone knows all the words because the story is so vivid the way Ola Belle wrote it.' The band started their recording sessions loosely following the feel of Tim O'Brien's 2003 recording of 'I've Endured,' but ended up putting their own spin and chordal reharmonizations on the final take. 'It feels like a night out wandering through an Appalachian mountain town with the sounds of bluegrass jams lingering in the air,' says Lou, proud of her and the band's tribute to the matriarch of southern mountain music.

'Barefoot in the Summer on into the Fall

Too many mouths to feed they could not clothe us all

Sent to church on Sunday to learn the golden rule

I've endured, I've endured

How long must we endure?'

Co-produced by Lou and Shani Gandhi, BLUEGRASS WOMEN comes on the heels of Lou's 2023 LP, QUEEN OF TIME, which honored her own maternal lineage—'Namely, the spirit my grandmother left with me,' she says. BLUEGRASS WOMEN extends the honor to the mothers and daughters of American music. 'Some of these songs I sang for many years before realizing they were penned by a wife/mother/female artist,' says Lou. 'As a woman, it's easy to feel like an outsider, or like you don't belong, in a genre where there is a noticeable lack of representation of women among the forebears. To know that women's voices made it into the traditional songs feels like a quiet win, and I want to draw more attention to it.'

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...