Lily Vakili to Open for John Douglas (Trashcan Sinatras) on US Tour Dates

After spending the past year performing up and down the East Coast, Vakili Band frontwoman, Lily Vakili, returns to her singer-songwriter roots with a string of solo dates across the West Coast and Midwest supporting John Douglas’ Lost in North America Tour - Part One. One of Scotland’s finest songwriters, and a founding member of Trashcan Sinatras, Douglas is touring in support of his 2024 eponymous debut album.
A savvy street poet who finds the sweet spot in the nexus formed by Patti Smith’s loose-limbed punk swagger, Grace Slick’s inviting psychedelia, and the throaty blues-belting of a Janis Joplin, Vakili has released two solo records and three with the five-piece Vakili Band. The most recent LP, 2023’s Honey, “an electric blend of rock, soul, and psychedelia” (Under the Radar), also marked her debut as producer.
Vakili’s songwriting “ups the emotional and political ante [with] punchy tunes, delivered from a strong female perspective” (Relix Magazine), and she looks forward to exploring new, intimate arrangements of her songs during the tour with Douglas.
“Returning to the stage as a solo artist feels like coming full circle as well as an artistic metamorphosis,” Vakili says. “Someone once told me, just keep on, keep improving your art, keep performing,” she adds. “Don’t isolate yourself, stay open and say YES.”
Lily Vakili plans to release a solo EP in conjunction with the tour.
Sept.20 - Lansdowne, PA - Jamey’s House of Music
Sept. 21 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop
Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Cafe
Oct. 2 - San Francisco, CA - Lost Church
Oct. 4 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater
Oct. 5 - Seattle, WA - Ballard Homestead
Oct. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Beehive
Oct. 8 - Denver, CO - Mercury Cafe Jungle
Oct. 10 - Kansas City, MO - Gospel Lounge
Oct. 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Icehouse MPLS
Photo Credit: Lara Callahan
