Lily Rose Extends 2023 Headline Tour

Groundbreaking country artist Lily Rose is kicking off 2023 with an extension of her upcoming headlining tour, adding 10 more stops in the spring. Originally announced in December in six cities, the highly in-demand dates immediately sold-out major markets including Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City.

Accompanying Rose on all dates will be rising country artist Griffen Palmer as direct support and buzzy newcomer Lauren Watkins. Tickets for the newly released dates will go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. CT on here.

The new dates bolster Rose's already stacked calendar year of touring, joining Shania Twain's highly anticipated 2023 Queen of Me Tour this fall. After performing over 90+ shows last year with country mainstays like Sam Hunt, Chris Lane, and Dylan Scott, fans can expect to hear a jam-packed mix of Rose's new music and her biggest hits in the energetic live show.

For dates and more information, visit her website here and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

LILY ROSE 2023 HEADLINING TOUR:

TOUR DATES ON-SALE NOW

Feb. 9, 2023 in Allston, Mass. at Brighton Music Hall (SOLD OUT) +*

Feb. 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Penn. at Milkboy (SOLD OUT) +*

Feb. 11, 2023 in New York, N.Y. at Mercury Lounge (SOLD OUT) +*

Feb. 16, 2023 in Athens, Ga. at Georgia Theatre +*

Feb. 17, 2023 in Starkville, Miss. at Rick's Cafe +*

Feb. 18, 2023 in Birmingham, Ala. at Zydeco +*

TOUR DATES ON SALE JAN. 13

March 2, 2023 in Milledgeville, Ga. at Ned Kelly's Down Under +*

March 3, 2023 in Anderson, S.C. at Wendells Dippin Branch +*

March 4, 2023 in Rome, Ga. at Peaches +*

April 13, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wis. at The Rave II +*

April 14, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio at The Bluestone +*

April 15, 2023 in Flint, Mich. at The Machine Shop +*

April 20, 2023 in Tulsa, Okla. at Osage Casino

April 21, 2023 in Dallas, Texas at Granada Theater +

April 22, 2023 in Cedar Park, Texas at The Haute Spot +

April 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas at House of Blues +

+ Griffen Palmer

* Lauren Watkins

ABOUT LILY ROSE

Words like "groundbreaking" and "trailblazing" are often overused. But for Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music and Republic Records country star Lily Rose, they may actually be an understatement. The modern expression of country's most treasured ideal - pure, unflinching honesty - her debut hit "Villain" has revealed Rose as a talent both 100-percent unique and utterly relatable, with a fresh perspective and forward-looking sound.

A Georgia native whose inspirations range from Bruce Springsteen to Keith Urban and Katy Perry, Rose broke out in 2020 with the viral smash, "Villain." Both vulnerable and defiant with a boundary pushing country-meets-R&B sound, the track hit Number One on the iTunes all-genre chart and SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown, leading to her new, ten-song project, Stronger Than I Am.

In 2022, Rose was nominated for ACM Best New Female Artist and recognized for Outstanding Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards. With her focus firmly on integrity, Rose's bold mix of personal lyricism and distinctive language meets the hooky sonics of a post-genre fanbase, as pure-country confessions merge with Hip-Hop beats and R&B flow - plus representation where there was none before. All told, it gives new credence to her "groundbreaking" label.