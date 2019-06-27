Lil Zay Osama Releases BACK WHEN I WAS YOUNG Video

Rapper Lil Zay Osama is revisiting his past in his latest offering, "Back When I Was Young." The introspective video, directed by Dogfood Media and premiered by Complex, recounts the Chicago native's humble beginnings growing up on the Southside. Zay is found reflecting on his life experiences while exploring the very places they unfolded, giving audiences a glimpse at where he's been and where he's going.

2019 has been a standout year for Lil Zay Osama. His breakout hit "Changed Up" has amassed over 28 million video views to-date while "Survive" has generated over 11 million views. Not to mention, his music has garnered attention from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and XXL (to name a few). Stay tuned for more to come!

STREAM/DOWNLOAD "BACK WHEN I WAS YOUNG" HERE

Lil Zay Osama is the new voice of Chicago and his rise over the past six months has made him one of the most important young artists to watch. With infectious music, lyrics and melodies that have tapped into the vein of the culture, and streams spiking well into the millions, Lil Zay's success story is beginning to unfold before our eyes. Caught up in the streets of the Southside as a teen, facing three felony charges at the time and seeing his close friends fall victim to gun violence, Zay was clearly on the wrong path. He may still have been behind bars, never realizing his full potential, if, as a devoted father of two, he hadn't made the conscious effort to shift his focus back to music. It didn't take long for Zay to recognize his calling once he began recording and uploading videos to YouTube. Now with a new lease on life, Zay is gaining momentum for his explosive tracks and videos.

Photo By: QNCY





