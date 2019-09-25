Lil Yachty & Taylor Bennett to Join Chance The Rapper for THE BIG TOUR at Madison Square Garden

Chance The Rapper announced today that rap stars Lil Yachty and Taylor Bennett will join the Grammy Award-winning artist on his "The Big Tour" when it stops at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Chance The Rapper's debut album, aptly titled "The Big Day," perfectly encapsulates the magnitude of his first for-sale offering and the marriage to the love of his life. Fresh off of the release of his mixtape trilogy to streaming services, "The Big Day" is a landmark progression for Chicago's hometown hero. Inspired by all of the different emotions he felt on his wedding day, the album serves as a reminder of Chance's importance and relevance to the canon of contemporary music. With "The Big Day," Chance takes cues from the rawness of "10 Day," the lyrical prowess of "Acid Rap" and the wide-eyed optimism of "Coloring Book" to create his most dynamic body of work to date.

Lil Yachty is a 21-year old Atlanta native and a Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, producer, creative designer, branding genius and fashion icon. Yachty has been one of the most prolific names in music during his meteoric rise. He's earned three top 10 albums on Billboard's Top 200 chart and 12 songs on the Hot 100 charts. With all of these accomplishments and over three billion streams across his music catalog, Lil Yachty has established himself as a marvel of music and pop culture with an undeniable presence.

Taylor Bennett is the fast-rising star of hip hop. Aside from being the talented younger brother of Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper, at the age of 22, Taylor Bennett is a hugely successful hip-hop artist, philanthropist, model, entrepreneur, songwriter and producer. Bennett is currently promoting his latest project "The American Reject," the completion to his trilogy of EPs.

Tickets are on sale now and are available through Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Tickets are also available in at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices. Prices range from $59.50 to $149.50.





