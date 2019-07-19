Lil Pump Drops POSE TO DO Featuring French Montana and Quavo
Check out the latest offering from one of the most charismatic young rappers, innovators and influencers of this generation. "Pose To Do" comes on the heels of Lil Pump's critically-acclaimed sophomore album Harverd Dropout [Tha Lights Global / Warner Records] and sold-out spring tour. Listen on your favorite streaming platform here.
Signature colorful dreads flailing, ominous ink on display and superhero-sized charisma in plentiful supply, Lil Pump (born August 17, 2000) tore through hip-hop like a tornado, amassing over 2 billion audio and video streams and counting. Lil Pump released his highly-anticipated full-length follow-up album, Harverd Dropout, which debuted at #7 on Billboard's Top 200 and was fueled by internet-breaking moments such as a viral "Harverd Commencement" address from Harvard University and creating the comedic series "Pump University" in partnership with YouTube Originals, garnering 7 million views to date. One-off singles, such as the historic crossover with the late XXXTentaction on "Arms Around You" [feat. Maluma & Swae Lee], went platinum as Pump's "I Love It" with Kanye West reached double-platinum status. Plus, the single "Be Like Me" [feat. Lil Wayne] cranked out 69 million video views.
Lil Pump's breakout hit "Gucci Gang" is a RIAA 4x platinum smash that topped singles charts across North America and Europe, streaming to #2 on the US Spotify Chart and #12 on the Global Chart, while garnering over 942 million combined YouTube views for its climactic, larger-than-life video. In 2018, Lil Pump's "Esskeetit" music video racked up 421 million YouTube views and closed out the year achieving the biggest-ever global debut for a hip-hop video on YouTube for "I Love It" with Kanye West. After surpassing 76 million views in under a week, it eclipsed 470 million global views and counting. The groundbreaking video-co-directed by West and executively-produced by Spike Jonze- went viral, spawning an #ILoveItChallenge on social media, memes from celebrities like Ellen Degeneres and a hilarious spoof from The Late Late Show's James Corden. What's more, Pump made headlines with stellar performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and BET's 2018 Hip-Hop Awards. Meanwhile, Billboard touted him in its coveted "21 Under 21" feature.
Produced By: Mally Mall