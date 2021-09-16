Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lil Nas X to Premiere THE MONTERO SHOW Ahead of Album Release

The Montero Show will premiere tonight on Lil Nas X's YouTube channel.

Sep. 16, 2021  
Lil Nas X took to Instagram to announce The Montero Show, a new promotional special for his upcoming album, "Montero".

The new show will premiere tonight on Lil Nas X's Youtube channel at 11:00 p.m. EST, an hour before the release of his new album. The album features collaborations with Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Megan thee Stallion, and Jack Harlow.

"BE SURE TO CATCH THE PREMIERE OF THE MONTERO SHOW, ON YOUTUBE TOMORROW NIGHT AT 11PM EST," he wrote yesterday on Instagram.

Lil Nas X rose to internet stardom with his record-breaking single Old Town Road. Since then, the rapper has "broken the internet" several time with his unique music videos, social media posts, and red carpet looks. Montero: The Album features his #1 hit, Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Watch the preview below:


