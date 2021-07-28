Lil Nas X Joins Kerwin Frost for the Latest Episode of KERWIN FROST TALKS

This week, cultural icon Kerwin Frost sits down with rising rapper, singer, songwriter and megastar Lil Nas X for his longest on-camera interview to-date. Listen as he explains the process behind his viral TikToks, writing his own treatments, working with Elmo, his never-ending wardrobe malfunctions, writing a children's book, and more!

Shopify exclusively signed on to support Season 2 and the merch collection launched in conjunction can be found HERE.

Kerwin Frost Talks is an authentic and unconventional talk show independently produced & released on Kerwin's YouTube channel.

Kerwin does not try to manufacture viral moments, but he is effortlessly honest and open with his guests, allowing for their truest self to shine through. Kerwin's interview style is non-traditional and that's why the guests, and viewers love it so much. He's a normal guy without a pressing clickbait agenda. Kerwin avoids controversy in favor of spotlighting the artist's incredible achievements.

The audience relates to his natural awkwardness and imperfect interviewing skills. Season 2 kicked off with a raw discussion with Mac DeMarco followed by an in-depth conversation with John Mayer. Other Season 1 guests have included Jerry Lorenzo, Neckface, and Mowalola and Steve Lacy. Season 1 of Kerwin Frost Talks featured conversations with guests such as Luka Sabbat, Dev Hynes, Lil Yachty, Jeremy Scott, Shayne Oliver & Ian Isiah, A$AP Rocky, Travis Barker, SZA, Diplo, Post Malone, Chief Keef, Tyler the Creator, Yung Lean, and has garnered over 10M+ views on YouTube to date.

Watch here: