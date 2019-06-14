Lil Keed Shares Debut Album LONG LIVE MEXICO

Lil Keed has released his debut album Long Live Mexico out today on Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment. The title was inspired by Keed's late friend "Mexico" who passed away earlier this year, the album is Keed's way of paying respect to a loved one but also celebrating life. Long Live Mexico includes Keed's recent singles "Oh My God", "Proud Of Me" featuring Young Thug, and "Pull Up" featuring Lil Uzi Vert & YNW Melly, plus new tracks with features from Gunna, Nav, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Gotit, Lil Duke, Roddy Rich, Karlae, Stickbaby, Guap Tarantino and PG Casper.

Lil Keed is one of Atlanta's fastest rising stars and made waves last year with his breakout single "Nameless" which has earned over 53 million streams to date and hit #1 at Atlanta urban radio. Keed grew up in the same apartments as Young Thug, who first discovered Keed during a chance meeting in a parking lot where Keed played some of his songs for him. Later that day, Thug invited him to the studio and later signed Keed to his label.

"If Lil Baby and Gunna have become Atlanta's stars of the moment in 2018, then consider Lil Keed a sure bet to follow suit in the coming year." - THE FADER

"Everyone is discussing Lil Keed" - ROLLING STONE



LONG LIVE MEXICO TRACKLISTING:

1. Ride The Wave

2. Oh My God

3. Anybody ft. Lil Duke & Gunna

4. Rockstar ft. Nav

5. Million Dollar Mansion ft. Young Thug

6. HBS

7. Tip Top ft. Guap Tarantino & PG Casper

8. Child ft. Moneybagg Yo

9. Snake

10. Pass It Out ft. Lil Gotit

11. Pull Up ft. Lil Uzi Vert & YNW Melly

12. Real Hood Baby ft. Stickbaby

13. Fear Of God

14. Make U Proud

15. Dragon ft. Roddy Rich

16. Higher N Higher ft. Karlae

17. Ride Wit You

18. Just A Dream

19. Proud Of Me ft. Young Thug





