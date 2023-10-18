Lil Durk Releases Two Remixes Of 'All My Life' With Stray Kids & Burna Boy

The original “All My Life” [feat. J. Cole] picked up a platinum certification, soared to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Lil Durk reups, recharges, and reignites his #1 platinum smash “All My Life” with a pair of massive Remixes now featuring Stray Kids and Burna Boy, respectively.

With these Remixes, he adds another dimension to this 2023 anthem. Award-winning and chart-dominating K-Pop juggernaut Stray Kids bring Durk’s words to life as each member delivers his own interpretation of the story in either English or Korean. Meanwhile, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy infuses “All My Life” with his signature style and spirit. Meanwhile, African Giant Burna Boy infuses “All My Life” with his signature Afro-fusion that has made him a global phenomenon.

The original “All My Life” [feat. J. Cole] picked up a platinum certification, soared to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, reeled in over half-a-billion streams in addition to 124 million YouTube views on the music video, and reached #1 at Rhythm and Urban Radio for consecutive weeks. Not to mention, it vaulted to #1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Chart and at Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart.

In a recent feature, Billboard pegged “All My Life” among “GRAMMYS 2024 BIG FOUR PREDICTIONS” as a contender for “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year,” going on to proclaim, “The melodic chorus on this hip-hop smash gives it broad-based appeal.” Rolling Stone posited it might be up for “Best Rap Song” or “Song of the Year,” professing, “Lil Durk’s retro-leaning sing-song collaboration with J. Cole feels like a contender.”

It’s just the beginning though.

Lil Durk released his critically acclaimed blockbuster album, Almost Healed , earlier this year. Nearing half-a-billion streams, Almost Healed, marked his fourth consecutive Top 3 debut on the Billboard 200 and third straight #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

Durk shows no signs of stopping or slowing down though. Get ready as the best is yet to come!

PC: Courtesy of Alamo Records



