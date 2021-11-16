Lights Releases Single & Announces 2022 North American Headline Tour

Alt-pop icon Lights has announced the "Baby I'm Back" North American headline tour. The monthlong trek kicks off April 3, 2022 in Portland, OR, making stops at The Fonda in Los Angeles and New York City's Irving Plaza before wrapping up in Toronto, Ontario on May 7th. Tickets will be available for presale beginning Wednesday, November 17th at 10am local time, with general onsale beginning Friday, November 19th at 10am local time. Tickets can be found here.

Last month, Lights returned with new single and official video for "Prodigal Daughter," the first track from her forthcoming new album expected for arrival in 2022. The artist, who has recently collaborated with the likes of deadmau5, ILLENIUM, Travis Barker and more, turns the spotlight back on herself with the infectious, frenetic track.

Consequence raved, "'Prodigal Daughter' is a driving, infectious pop cut that shows off Lights' enigmatic and soulful voice... she's never sounded so uninhibited," while Rock Sound celebrated the "vibrantly joyous" track and attested, "it's Lights at her most dominant, confident and unstoppable." "Prodigal Daughter" is available now on all streaming platforms via Fueled By Ramen.

Lights is many things all at once: Singer. Songwriter. Producer. Multi-instrumentalist. Comic book author. DJ. Artist. She's also unabashedly honest and unapologetically confident. Weaving in and out of alternative, indie, electronic, and dance, she makes manic pop irreverent of boundaries, yet reverent of truth.

She speaks her heart musically and her mind lyrically. It's why her shadow over alternative music and culture continues to grow with streams in the hundreds of millions and widespread critical acclaim. Over the course of career thus far, the Canada-born disruptor has garnered four JUNO Awards, including 2020's "Dance Recording of the Year" for the platinum smash "Love Me" with Felix Cartal and "Pop Album of the Year" for her previous two albums, Skin&Earth and Little Machines. She has sold out tours on multiple continents and powered collaborations with Travis Barker, deadmau5, Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, and more. Now, she captivates like never before, kickstarting a new era with single "Prodigal Daughter."

Tour Dates

APRIL

3 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

4 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

6 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

8 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

11 - Dallas, TX - - Granada Theater

12 - Austin, TX - - Mohawk

13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

17 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

23 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

28 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

29 - Denver, CO - Summit

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell



MAY

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

4 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

6 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

7 - Toronto, ON - History

Watch the music video for "Prodigal Daughter" here: