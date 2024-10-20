Lexa Gates Releases Debut Album 'ELITE VESSEL'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lexa Gates has officially released her long-awaited label debut album, Elite Vessel. A deeply personal and introspective project, Elite Vessel takes listeners on an emotional journey through Lexa's life, exploring themes of self-discovery, resilience, and ambition. Reflecting on the album, Lexa shares, “Elite Vessel is more than just a title; it's a manifestation of everything I'm striving to become. I am the vessel, and this album represents my journey toward everything I've ever dreamed of—it's a surreal feeling.” Elite Vessel presents Lexa's raw, honest sound, balancing moments of introspection with bold declarations of strength. Listen to Elite Vessel HERE via GoodTalk.

The 23-year-old Latinx artist has quickly become known for her authentic storytelling, drawing on her experiences growing up in New York and her journey from performing in cafes with her mother to making waves today. The album opens with the ethereal track “Alone,” produced by Lexa herself, where her airy vocals set the tone for the 14-track journey. Fan-favorite "Stacy's Chips" delivers raw, introspective lyrics, adding to the album's depth. Recently, the album gained fresh momentum with two acclaimed singles, "I Just Can't Be Alone" and "Provider." Produced by Billy Lemos (Omar Apollo, Still Woozy), "I Just Can't Be Alone" combines soulful production with Lexa's mesmerizing vocals, delving into relationship complexities. "Provider" reveals her lyrical depth as she reflects on supporting her family, with both tracks earning praise from Billboard and The Face. The album also features collaborations with Alé Araya on “Lately, Nothing” and Zelooperz on “Sweet.. Time.”

In conjunction with the album release, Lexa also shares the video for her single “Stupid,” where she enters a dreamlike world as she launders money. The visual juxtaposes her powerful lyrics, showcasing empowered women who are reversing stereotypes and tropes, even though the lyrics convey a different narrative. Dressed in chic office attire, she fully embodies the office siren aesthetic, Lexa continues to confidentially shares her unapologetic perspective. watch.

In support of Elite Vessel, Lexa is gearing up for her first-ever North American headline “The Elite Vessel Tour,” starting on November 4th in Chicago. She will then make her way to major cities such as Austin, San Francisco, and DC, before concluding in her hometown of New York. Tickets available HERE. Full list of tour dates below.

With her drive, focus, and talent, Lexa is stepping into a world full of new possibilities. Speaking with poetic optimism about her future, she says, “I just want to do things for my mom and my sister and show my mom that this stuff is possible and it's not a dream. If you can think about it, you can get it done.” Lexa Gates is set for an exhilarating remainder of the year. As she continues to make her mark, stay tuned for what lies ahead as this is only the beginning of her journey.

ELITE VESSEL TRACKLIST

1. Alone

2. Lately, Nothing (ft. Alé Araya)

3. Thinking of You

4. Stupid

5. What You Wish For

6. Sweet.. Time (ft, Zelooperz)

7. The Earth It Works In Funny Ways

8. Stacy's Chips

9. I Just Can't Be Alone (ft. Billy Lemos)

10. Yourself

11. Dirt

12. Lover

“THE ELITE VESSEL TOUR” DATES:

Monday, November 4th Subterranean Chicago, IL

Thursday, November 7th House of Blue Bronze Peacock Houston, TX

Friday, November 8th Club Dada Dallas, TX

Saturday, November 9th Parish Austin, TX

Monday, November 11th Cervantes' Other Side Denver, CO

Wednesday, November 13th Barboza Seattle, WA

Thursday, November 14th The Hawthorne Theater Portland, OR

Sunday, November 17th The Independent San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, November 20th Longboat Hall Toronto, OR

Thursday, November 21st Brighton Music HallBoston, MA

Saturday, November 23rd Union Hall Washington DC

Wednesday, November 27th Racket NYC New York, NY

ABOUT LEXA GATES:

Lexa Gates is a 23-year-old Queens native whose music combines elements of R&B and rap, seamlessly blending the gentle production of Noname with the introspective delivery of Earl Sweatshirt, and the heartbroken lyricism of Amy Winehouse. Known for her ability to evoke a wide range of emotions, from candid humor to deep introspection, her tracks weave together personal anecdotes and universal themes, making her music both dynamic and deeply relatable. Her viral 2023 love song "Angel" gained widespread attention, amassing over a million streams on Spotify, and earned her an appearance on YouTube's On The Radar, where she captivated audiences with her raw talent. Earlier this year, she was signed by Jonnyshipes, founder of GoodTalk, and now, with her debut album Elite Vessel now out, Gates is ending the year on a high note with her first North American headline tour.

Photo Credit: @andrew_angel_

Comments