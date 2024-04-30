TONY AWARDS HELL'S KITCHEN, STEREOPHONIC, THE OUTSIDERS AND MORE RECEIVE 2024 TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS

Levellers to Return With 2025 'Collective' Tour, Album & DVD

Tickets for the UK tour will go on sale on May 3rd at 10 AM.

By: Apr. 30, 2024
Levellers to Return With 2025 'Collective' Tour, Album & DVD
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Following a summer of electrifying shows later this year, including their annual headline performance at Beautiful Days Festival in August, revered British band the Levellers will return with their much-loved acoustic Collective in spring 2025.
 
Having thrilled fans and critics with two highly acclaimed acoustic tours and albums in recent years, the Levellers Collective will embark on a new 17-date tour of theatres and venues around the country. To coincide they will also be releasing a brand new live album and DVD.
 
Bassist Jeremy Cunningham says, “We can’t wait for people to see this side of our band again, if they haven’t already. We’ve tried to pick classic venues, appropriate to the nature of the show, where we’re gonna be flexing our musical muscles with stuff that’s really hard to play but really rewarding at the same time. The ying to our electric yang!”

Levellers Collective UK Tour March 2025

Thu      06        Guildford, G Live
Fri        07        Cambridge, Corn Exchange
Sat       08        Northampton, Royal & Derngate
Sun      09        York, Barbican
Tue      11        Buxton, Opera House
Wed    12        Buxton, Opera House
Thu      13        Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Fri        14        Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Sat       15        Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
Sun      16        Malvern, Theatre
Tue      18        Bath, The Forum
Wed    19        Torquay ,Princess Theatre
Thu      20        Poole, Lighthouse
Fri        21        Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
Sat       22        Croydon, Fairfield Concert Hall
Sun      23        Basingstoke, The Anvil
Tue      25        Truro, Hall for Cornwall*
 
*Tickets for Truro go on sale on 13th May
 
The Collective live shows, and albums, came about after the Levellers decided to do something a bit different with their extensive back catalogue in 2018. Together with members of fellow Brighton group The Moulettes they went on to record two albums radically reworking their songs - with producers John Leckie (We The Collective) and Sean Lakeman (Together All The Way).

The new acoustic arrangements of those Levellers songs, old and new, can now also be seen and heard on their forthcoming Live Album & DVD which was recorded in 2023 at London’s iconic Hackney Empire. The film captures the spirit of the Levellers as never seen before as multiple cameras were positioned onstage for the recording and the result is a truly privileged vantage point.
 
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday 3rd May at 10 am from HERE and HERE
 
Pre-order links for the album will also be available on Friday 3rd May from HERE.


Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-UpTest and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? The Broadway ScramblePlay the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
Tony Awards TriviaHow well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Broadway World GameCan you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!

 



Videos