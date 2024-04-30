Levellers to Return With 2025 'Collective' Tour, Album & DVD

Tickets for the UK tour will go on sale on May 3rd at 10 AM.
Following a summer of electrifying shows later this year, including their annual headline performance at Beautiful Days Festival in August, revered British band the Levellers will return with their much-loved acoustic Collective in spring 2025.
Having thrilled fans and critics with two highly acclaimed acoustic tours and albums in recent years, the Levellers Collective will embark on a new 17-date tour of theatres and venues around the country. To coincide they will also be releasing a brand new live album and DVD.
Bassist Jeremy Cunningham says, “We can’t wait for people to see this side of our band again, if they haven’t already. We’ve tried to pick classic venues, appropriate to the nature of the show, where we’re gonna be flexing our musical muscles with stuff that’s really hard to play but really rewarding at the same time. The ying to our electric yang!”
Thu 06 Guildford, G Live
Fri 07 Cambridge, Corn Exchange
Sat 08 Northampton, Royal & Derngate
Sun 09 York, Barbican
Tue 11 Buxton, Opera House
Wed 12 Buxton, Opera House
Thu 13 Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Fri 14 Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Sat 15 Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
Sun 16 Malvern, Theatre
Tue 18 Bath, The Forum
Wed 19 Torquay ,Princess Theatre
Thu 20 Poole, Lighthouse
Fri 21 Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
Sat 22 Croydon, Fairfield Concert Hall
Sun 23 Basingstoke, The Anvil
Tue 25 Truro, Hall for Cornwall*
*Tickets for Truro go on sale on 13th May
The Collective live shows, and albums, came about after the Levellers decided to do something a bit different with their extensive back catalogue in 2018. Together with members of fellow Brighton group The Moulettes they went on to record two albums radically reworking their songs - with producers John Leckie (We The Collective) and Sean Lakeman (Together All The Way).
The new acoustic arrangements of those Levellers songs, old and new, can now also be seen and heard on their forthcoming Live Album & DVD which was recorded in 2023 at London’s iconic Hackney Empire. The film captures the spirit of the Levellers as never seen before as multiple cameras were positioned onstage for the recording and the result is a truly privileged vantage point.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday 3rd May at 10 am from HERE and HERE.
Pre-order links for the album will also be available on Friday 3rd May from HERE.
