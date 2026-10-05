Level Up to Launch THE RITUAL TOUR Jan 29–Apr 24 Across North America
The bass music artist will perform at venues including WaMu Theater in Seattle, Brooklyn Paramount, and Echostage in Washington, D.C., with special guests Costa.
Bass music artist LEVEL UP has announced The Ritual Tour, her 2027 North American headline run. The 18-date tour kicks off January 29 at Seattle's WaMu Theater and winds through Vancouver, Toronto, San Francisco, Chicago, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Austin, and more before closing April 24 at MTELUS in Montreal.
Presale begins Thursday, October 8 at 10 AM local time, with general on-sale to follow on Friday, October 9th at 12 PM local. Tickets go on sale at levelupdub.net.
Highlights on LEVEL UP's The Ritual Tour include stops at The Salt Shed in Chicago, Brooklyn Paramount, and Echostage in Washington, D.C. On each date fans will be able to experience a high power set from one of the most followed names in bass music right now from her latest singles 'Bury Me Alive' with Kompany and Bertie Scott and 'Club XL' with Excision to fan favorites 'Believe' with ALLEYCVT and 'Dingus' with Subtronics and Wooli, plus always a treasure chest of new music.
Joining LEVEL UP on select dates are special guests Costa and Modal Nodes, with support from BLVNKSPVCE, Izadi, Liu Kang, Mongrel, Shosh, St. Mary, Tazu, and Z3LLA.
The Ritual Tour follows a breakout year for LEVEL UP. In 2026, she co-headlined the Parallel Spirits Tour across North America with Zingara, played her first headline show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in April, and took home 'Breakout Artist of the Year' at the 2026 EDMAs. It builds on her sold-out Sapphire Souls headline tour in 2025, alongside festival performances at EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Lost Lands, Electric Forest, and Ultra Music Festival.
LEVEL UP – The Ritual Tour 2027
JAN 29 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
JAN 30 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event Centre
FEB 05 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
FEB 06 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
FEB 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Midway
FEB 18 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion
FEB 19 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
FEB 20 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
MAR 04 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
MAR 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
MAR 06 – Washington, DC – Echostage
MAR 11 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron
MAR 12 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
MAR 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
MAR 18 – Houston, TX – Ductwork
MAR 19 – Austin, TX – The Concourse Project
MAR 20 – Dallas, TX – SILO
APR 24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
About LEVEL UP
LEVEL UP, aka Sonya Kardon, feels most at home behind the decks. Originally a battle DJ mentored by the legendary Rob Swift, she later dove into music production after discovering dubstep. Since then, she has continued to evolve her sound and live performances, creating immersive experiences that pull audiences into her world. Blending heavy bass and future bass with her own flips of classic dance and emo anthems, LEVEL UP has developed a distinct style that resonates with crowds worldwide.
Since 2021, she has headlined six tours across North America and performed on global stages, with standout appearances at Red Rocks, Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, Lost Lands, Electric Forest, and Ultra Music Festival. Her catalog spans powerhouse labels such as Monstercat, Deadbeats, Subsidia, and Cyclops Recordings, alongside releases through her own imprint, Summoning Circle.
In 2026, she reached new heights, from her sold-out Parallel Spirits headline tour and high-profile collaborations like 'Club XL' with Excision to being named 'Breakout Artist of the Year' at the EDM Awards in 2026. With more music on the way and an ever-growing presence on the world's largest festival stages, LEVEL UP continues to solidify her place as one of the most dynamic artists in bass music today.
Photo Credit: Alex Varsa
Photo Credit: Alex Varsa
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