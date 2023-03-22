Let's Eat Grandma Reinvent Nick Drake's 'From The Morning'

"From The Morning" by Let's Eat Grandma, is the second song to be issued from The Endless Coloured Ways - The Songs Of Nick Drake. An anthology of twenty three of Nick Drake's best loved songs, adopted and reimagined by thirty two of the most talented artists across the musical spectrum, the album will be released on July 7th via Chrysalis Records.

Listeners who tuned into Chris Hawkins' Early Breakfast Show on 6 Music this morning would have been moved by Let's Eat Grandma's heartfelt and soul-stirring interpretation of the song whose lyric gives The Endless Coloured Ways its title.

"It has meant a lot to me to cover 'From The Morning'. I've always thought of it as the most hopeful song on Pink Moon and listening to its lyrics about nature showing us the beauty in the light and darkness and how life and death are connected helped me to find acceptance and comfort after loss. Thank you so much to David Wrench for working on it with me."

Fontaines D.C. "'Cello Song" / Let's Eat Grandma "From The Morning" will be available as the first of a set of five limited edition (2000) double A sided 7" singles featuring a selection of the assembled artists. Each single has a visual panel donated to each artist to write, paint, describe whatever they wished as if this was their own record. The series will be completed with a one-off, strictly limited and previously unreleased bonus vinyl of Nick Drake's home recording of Bob Dylan's 'Tomorrow Is A Long Time'. A 7" singles bundle option is available on the Chrysalis D2C Store.

The brainchild of Cally Callomon, Manager of the Nick Drake Estate, and Jeremy Lascelles, co-founder of Blue Raincoat Music and CEO of Chrysalis Records, "The Endless Coloured Ways" also features recordings from among others John Grant, Self Esteem, Emeli Sandé, Guy Garvey, David Gray, Philip Selway, Nadia Reid and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Phoebe Fox