Leo Sawikin Releases 'What is the Answer'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City singer / songwriter Leo Sawikin has released “What Is The Answer." The song and upcoming debut album was recorded at Studio Litho in Seattle with producer Phil Ek (Grouplove, Fleet Foxes, Modest Mouse) and mastered by Greg Calbi (The Smile, Bob Dylan, Bon Iver) at Sterling Sound.

“What Is The Answer” is the follow-up to “Till You’re Somebody Else,” released April 2 - listen HERE + watch the lyric video HERE. It reached the #1 spot on the Mediabase A/C Independent Artists Chart, has been in the Top 30 for ten weeks. It also reached #26 on Billboard’s AC Chart.

“’What Is The Answer’ is a song that asks what consciousness is and questions whether it’s something that transcends our physical lives or ends when we pass,” says Sawikin. “Will there be pain, or will it be peaceful? It also ties into the theme of ‘Till You’re Somebody Else,’ in that it sees our current lives as just a moment in our existence.”

Sawikin, the former front man of the indie band The Chordaes, describes his solo work as “indie folk pop with a dreamy shimmer,” and it’s apparent in songs he’s already released including “Till You’re Somebody Else.” Other tracks include “Hold On” which Earmilk calls “a “…masterpiece” And said the song “…takes listeners on an emotional rollercoaster that they won't soon forget. “Hold On” showcases Leo Sawikin's innate talent and ability to craft introspective and relatable songs.” “The Same Mistakes” had Celeb Mix raving, “…a low-slung, softly gleaming guitar topped by Sawikin’s oh-so evocative voice, at once tender and wistful…rolls into a delicious, throbbing rhythm, swaying on gentle undulations. Slowly building, the tune takes on a glowing wall of sound, full of enveloping resonance and gorgeous, shimmering coloration.” Neufutur hailed Sawikin’s vocals on “Don’t Pass It By” as “…a deeply felt, attentive, and highly musical performance…That falsetto note during the song’s chorus puts a graceful touch on an already elegant performance…” Other recent releases include “New York I’m Coming Home”, an uplifting song about the joys of coming home after a long trip and seeing your surroundings with fresh eyes, as well as “This River”.

Sawikin is bringing these songs and more as he tours with Jon McLaughlin on his Fall 2024 tour (all dates listed below).

Leo Sawikin with Jon McLaughlin Tour Dates + Set Times:

Tues, Sept 17 in Hummelstown, PA at The Englewood

Thurs, Sept 19 in Sellersville, PA at Sellersville Theater

Fri, Sept 20 in Bay Shore, NY at Boulton Center For The Arts

Sat, Sept 21 in Northampton, MA at Iron Horse

Sun, Sept 22 in Pawling, NY at Daryl’s House

Thurs, Sept 26 in Portland, ME at One Longfellow Square

Fri, Sept 27 in Natick, MA at The Center For The Arts

Sat, Sept 28 in Old Saybrook, CT at The Kate

Sun, Sept 29 in New York, NY at City Winery

Sat, Nov 23 in Nashville, TN at City Winery

Comments