Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lenny Lashley Announces Folk-Punk Album 'Five Great Egrets'

Lenny Lashley Announces Folk-Punk Album 'Five Great Egrets'

The new album will be released later this year.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 3, 2022  

Folksinger and punk rock stalwart Lenny Lashley will be releasing a collection of new songs titled Five Great Egrets under the moniker Lenny Lashley's Gang of One later this year via Omerta MIA. Brooklyn Vegan recently unveiled his lead single "It Got So Dark" describing it as "an anthemic, shambolic, heartland rock-infused punk song."

In support of his newest effort, Lashley will be supporting this release by staying on the road as much as possible under the current circumstances including Mercy Union's record release on Friday, August 5th at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ.

"The album title came to me on a morning drive along the coast where I live," recalls singer-songwriter Lenny Lashley. "I saw what I thought were five herons, but they were actually great egrets. Thematically, it's the same as the rest of my solo material. All of the stuff that I write is directly related to my personal life in one way or another."

Five Great Egrets was engineered and produced by Pete Steinkopf at Little Eden in Asbury Park, NJ during fall 2020. "I've been fortunate to have folks that are remarkable musicians contribute because they like me as a person and believe in me," vows Lashley.

His backing band features first-rate musicians as well as fellow Bostonians including Joe Sirios (The Mighty Mighty BossToneS), Tim Brennan (Dropkick Murphys), Johnny Rioux (Street Dogs), C.J. Ramone (Ramones), Pete Steinkopf (The Bouncing Souls), Sam Bey (The Parlor Mob), Jared Hart (Mercy Union), and others.

From a tense relationship ("Heart of Stone") to a song of hope and guidance ("It Got So Dark") to the struggle and realization that you cannot change others ("Not Sorry") to integrity ("Joe") to humanity ("Mexico") - Five Great Egrets sheds light on Lashley's straightforward and optimistic outlook on life.

Also, "Park Your Carcass" was co-written by Dicky Barrett and Joe Gittleman of The Mighty Mighty BossToneS. Fortunately, the song didn't make the cut for their album and was given to Lashley.

Lenny Lashley might very well be Boston's best-kept secret (his long-running band Darkbuster is held in the highest of regards locally) but it's through his solo project, Lenny Lashley's Gang of One, that he hopes to foster deeper, more meaningful connections - not just with the listener, but with himself.

The 57-year-old musician is a punk lifer through and through, and his respect and reverence for the scene is only bested by his innate ability to make music that resonates with the listener.

Listen to the new single here:



Related Stories View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


BILLY JOEL: LIVE AT YANKEE STADIUM to Be Broadcast in Cinemas
August 3, 2022

The new version of the film includes a never-before-released performance of “Uptown Girl,” interviews with Billy Joel, and behind-the-scenes footage from the event’s production. The hit-filled set list also includes “Piano Man,” “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” “New York State Of Mind,” “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant,” “Shout,” and more. 
Princess Chelsea Releases New Single 'The Forest'
August 3, 2022

Princess Chelsea delivers her latest single “The Forest”. Recorded live at ‘The Lab’ studios in Auckland, “The Forest” is an outcry into the void. The track's release comes with a music video (DP Bridget McCarthy), which shows a glimpse into Chelsea and her band’s experience recording the track at ‘The Lab’ studios in Auckland, New Zealand. 
Kings Elliot Announces New EP 'Bored of the Circus'
August 3, 2022

London-based alt-pop singer-songwriter Kings Elliot revealed the release date for her highly-anticipated sophomore EP Bored of the Circus (via Verve Forecast/Interscope). The announcement comes alongside the release of Elliot’s incredible single and video “Butterfly Pen.” Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
Sad Night Dynamite Return With New Single 'What Does That Make Me?'
August 3, 2022

Sad Night Dynamite continue to rise as one of the UK’s most exciting and unusual breakout bands. Across their Volume I and Volume II mixtapes, childhood friends Archie Blagden and Josh Greacen have built a distinct sound, which, on “What Does That Make Me?,” they continue to push into new territories. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
The London Suede Release New Single '15 Again'
August 3, 2022

The London Suede have released “15 Again,” the powerful new single taken from their forthcoming studio album Autofiction. Premiered by Steve Lamacq on BBC 6Music today, “15 Again” follows “She Still Leads Me On,” the bold new album opener The London Suede debuted live on stage in a surprise performance in Brussels. Plus, check out tour dates!