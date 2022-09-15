Lecx Stacy Releases New 'Held My Gaze' EP

Emerging Filipino-American multi-hyphenate artist Lecx Stacy releases his new EP Held My Gaze, out now. The cathartic, intimate and emotionally charged EP showcases Lecx in transition from last year's acclaimed debut album Bundok, onward to a bold self-released project with his most expansive genre-evading release.

Arriving alongside the EP is the official cinematic visual for his previously released single "Haunted Be Thy". The spellbinding video directed by Eddie Mandall (070 Shake, Dijon, Boylife, Omar Apollo) offers a nod to the revolutionary 1997 film Gummo directed by Harmony Korine and finds Lecx on a harrowing voyage seeking acceptance in the rural Pacific Northwest as he unpacks his anxieties and religious upbringing.

Speaking on the visual, Lecx shares, "A knight has found himself in 2022 Medford, Oregon and fights his way towards acceptance in this foreign land. He prevails but at a cost."

Held My Gaze finds an evolved Lecx in the midst of self discovery while expanding on his lived experience as a first-generation Filipino-American escaping the Catholic ideologies he was raised on. The EP spans across six expertly crafted tracks including the previously released "Haunted Be Thy" and "Took My Time", each landing on highly coveted playlists on all DSPs upon release. It depicts the profoundly personal and existential storytelling Lecx Stacy is known for with stories surrounding tales touching on the internal anxieties of being perceived, the emotional strife of fading relationships, and the societal pressures placed on an emerging artist.

Mingling years of self-healing, growth, introspection and emotional work with spacious emo-folk music centered around deconstructed industrial, shoegaze, indie, hardcore, and drum 'n' bass elements. Held My Gaze results in a captivating listen that's steeped in equal parts nostalgic world-building fantasy juxtaposed with repurposed Catholic dogma and modern symbolism.

Lecx remains one of today's leading new voices as he continues to experiment with his music and left-of-center production while espousing an intentional message of evolution, authenticity, and self-discovery. Carving out his own unique lane, Lecx Stacy has become eponymous with the next wave of indie artists like rei brown, Isabella Lovestory, Deb Never, sam.sts, Jean Dawson, Genesis Owusu, Victor Internet, Dre'es, and more. Listen to Held My Gaze, watch "Haunted Be Thy, and stay tuned for more from Lecx Stacy coming soon.

Watch the new music video here: