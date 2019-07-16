Leah Capelle Reveals New Single ALDER LAKE

Alt singer-songwriter Leah Capelle can attest to one thing - "every songwriter is more than just a voice." In her guest blog on The Talkhouse, the Chicago-bred/LA-based artist questions: "What is our responsibility as artists? Is it to provide a much needed break from the heaviness of the news? Is it to simply provide entertainment, to become one more distraction from the daily responsibilities of life? Is it to be the voice of our whole generation, or to be just a voice for those who can't put their feelings into words?" Capelle has proven that she's got it all, a song for everyone and any human experience - whether you're looking for the perfect car karaoke jam or a much needed reminder that you are alive and you are beautiful.

Fresh off headlining the 'Emerging Artist Series' at Summerfest and opening for Knox Hamilton, Leah Capelle revealed her new single "alder lake." In an interview with Affinity Magazine, she elaborates on the track: "'alder lake' was written during a time in which I felt as if I was existing as a shell of a person. I was lost. I leaned heavily on self-destructive tendencies in an effort to find myself again. I needed to circle back, back to where I felt like myself, back to where I was happy. Alder Lake is a real place, a truly magical getaway that my family built in the woods on a river in Wisconsin. It's home to some of my fondest lifelong memories, including skinny dipping with my best friends when we were 16. So this song, at its core, is about using little moments frozen in time to let go of past mistakes, and find fulfillment in the present."

Often compared to early icons like Alanis Morissette and Fiona Apple as well as buzzworthy artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski and Molly Burch to name a few, Capelle has independently amassed 20,000 followers on Facebook. Music truly flows through Capelle's veins, having studied the art throughout her life at theChicago School of Professional Singing, The North Shore Music Institute, and Berklee College of Music before moving to Los Angeles. This year, she graduated from USC Thornton School of Music with a B.S. in Music Business.

With Grammy-winning producer Jeff Bova (Celine Dion, Cyndi Lauper, Yoko Ono, Billy Joel) by her side, Capelle's Giants EP garnered loads of support from media and fans alike last year. Her smash hit "Docs" was dubbed a "self-discovery anthem" by Earmilk while her previous release "Settle Down" cemented her as one to watch. On "Settle Down," Capelle asserts: "I'm so proud of how [the video] ties into the very emotional and honest lyrical content in the song. It is by far the most vulnerable piece of art I have ever created. The visual seeks to capture the aching, helplessness, and disillusionment I felt when I wrote the song. The paint cans each wear a controlling statement that has been imposed on me, though I believe them each to be relatable across the female experience. The paint itself is a metaphor for how obscured I felt at the time - and by having both faceless figures and my own hands push the paint onto my skin, it represents the blurring and obstruction of my genuine identity in place of a person literally dripping in the expectations of others. You are not alone!"

So what's next? Leah Capelle is in the studio working on her full length album and additionally planning more tour dates across the US.

Tour Dates:

July 20th - Breedlove Guitars Summer NAMM showcase - Nashville, TN

August 14th - The Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA





