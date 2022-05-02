Le Sserafim Makes Debut With Release of Their First EP 'Fearless'

LE SSERAFIM are finally here to make their highly-anticipated debut with the release of their first EP FEARLESS today at 6 PM KST.

Consisting of KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, KIM GARAM, and HONG EUNCHAE, LE SERRAFIM embark on an untrodden journey with their aspiration to be the best with their debut EP FEARLESS. As the title implies, the EP tells the story of the six members moving forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. They stand by their message that it is foolish to lose oneself in being caught up in the past and that it is worthwhile to protect oneself and one's aspirations.

FEARLESS consists of five tracks in total including the lead single of the EP with the same title. BTS' executive producer Bang Si-Hyuk (a.k.a. "hitman" bang) led the creation of songs of various genres-alternative pop, disco funk, R&B, etc.- with LE SSERAFIM's own signature style. Mr. Bang participated in the production of the lead single "FEARLESS '' and the B-side track "The Great Mermaid". KIM CHAEWON and HUH YUNJIN participated in writing the lyrics of the EP's third track "Blue Flame" and expressed their heartfelt thoughts and feelings on preparing for their debut in the lyrics of the song.

The lead single "FEARLESS" is a punk-based alternative pop genre with a perfect mix of bold bass riff and groovy rhythm. The track depicts their aspiration to fearlessly move forward to what is ahead without being caught up in the past, expressing their strong determination to be the best rather than compromising with the world. With the executive producing of Mr. Bang, singer-songwriter BLVSH who worked on BTS's "Life Goes On" and famed American pop artist Destiny Rogers also participated in writing of the song.

Along with the lead single, the EP features "The World Is My Oyster" with the members' ambitious declaration of 'I want to own the world' narrated in three different languages while "Blue Flame" tells a story of following a wisp into an unknown adventure, being enraptured by the creature symbolic of desire. "The Great Mermaid" is the act's reinterpretation of 'The Little Mermaid' followed by "Sour Grapes", a track based on Aesop's fable 'The Fox and the Grapes' and conveys a naive, yet selfish, attitude toward love.

Ahead of their much anticipated debut, LE SSERAFIM have drawn explosive attention from fans around the world. Pre-sale for their debut EP exceeded 380K copies as of April 29 while their pre-debut promotion has gone massively viral on Twitter, Weibo, and other social media channels.

LE SSERAFIM released their debut EP FEARLESS worldwide today at 6 PM KST, followed by an offline fan showcase at 8 PM KST where the act unveiled the live performance of the lead single for the first time.

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, KIM GARAM, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE.

The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens. As its name-an anagram of 'IM FEARLESS'-implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world.

Watch the music video title track here:

Listen to the new album here: