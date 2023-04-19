Lazr Wolf Releases New Single 'When to Walk Away'

LAZR WOLF has released their debut single, "When to Walk Away." The song is explores the complexities of modern day "situationships" and is available on all streaming platforms on Wednesday, April 19th.

Known for their unique blend of pop, rock, and electric elements, LAZR WOLF's debut single, written by Aaron Ginns, features smooth vocals and a soundscape produced by legendary producer Lenny White (Miles Davis, Return to Forever, and Chaka Khan), Bruce Miller, and Aaron Ginns.

"I've had this song sitting at my piano for years and had only completed it while recording the record," says Ginns. "Working with Lenny White has been a dream come true. We credit him with pushing us to explore new sounds and ideas and for helping us to hone our vision into something truly special."

The single is from their upcoming EP, slated for release later this year. It's set to be a power-house release, and it's only fitting that they teamed up with legendary producer and musician Lenny White to bring it to life. Together, LAZR WOLF and White have crafted an album that is both electrifying and thought-provoking, with each track taking listeners on a sonic journey through the band's many influences and inspirations.

Every moment on this album is meticulously crafted and expertly executed. With this album, they hope to make a mark on the music world and to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in pop music.

ABOUT LAZR WOLF

LAZR WOLF is the Brooklyn-based band with an infectious sound that will leave you howling for more. Though they only recently emerged onto the scene, their music is already turning heads with its unique blend of pop, rock, and electronic elements.

Drummer Aaron Ginns was the driving force behind the formation of LAZR WOLF, determined to create a band that would be truly unique and groundbreaking.

Ginns' vision for the band was clear from the beginning: to create music that defied the conventional pop genre and pushed the boundaries of what was possible. With a passion for drumming that had been honed through years of playing with different bands and artists, Ginns was determined to explore new sounds and ideas, and to create a truly distinctive and boundary-breaking sound.

With LAZR WOLF, he found a group of like-minded musicians who shared his vision and drive, and together, they set out on a musical journey that continues to this day. For fans of pop music, LAZR WOLF's style will be familiar yet innovative.

LAZR WOLF has already made their mark with some memorable performances at iconic venues such as Pete's Candy Store in Brooklyn and The Bowery Electric. Additionally, they've also been featured at the Soulvey Music Fest. They are on the verge of releasing their highly anticipated debut EP, which they've been hard at work recording in the studio while also collaborating with other artists to bring their unique sound to life.