Layperson Releases New Album 'Massive Leaning'

The new album is out today via Lung Records + Bud Tapes. 

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Layperson Releases New Album 'Massive Leaning'

The new full-length from Layperson, the music project of Portland's Julian Morris, is out today via Lung Records + Bud Tapes. 

The 9-track Massive Leaning transcends the genre of the “break-up” album to give careful attention not only to grief but also to the sheer wonder that can begin to fill the space left by what we have lost. 

Morris is an outspoken member of the trans community and has previously talked at length about his transition journey and how that affected his singing voice. He also used to play in Portland darlings Little Star and Post Moves.

Listen to the new single here:



