Lawrence Taylor Shares Flawless Studio Performance Of FIGHT FOR YOUR LIFE

Lawrence Taylor shares another flawless live video, performing the track 'Fight For Your Life' which is taken from his brand new EP Poor Boy - out now via Glassnote Records.



His distinct, rugged vocals take centre stage in this video revealing the poignant message embedded in his lyrics. "It's an emotional response to how I feel I'm fighting for everything at the moment" explains Lawrence.

'Fight For Your Life' along with the rest of the Poor Boy EP stands as a soundtrack to his past few years and the lessons he has learnt, "We all go through ups and downs in life, we experience self-doubt or wonder if we're on the right track - it's an unavoidable part of any process, but you get there in the end... a little bit older and a little bit wiser."

Watch here:







The Birmingham-born singer's passion, pathos and accomplished songwriting creates an immediate connection with fans, who relate to his emotive honesty and raw vulnerability. His live performances are full of underlying rock n roll spirit and alluring charm and has seen him share stages across the globe with the likes of Birdy,



He is now gearing up to support Clash Magazine praised his new music calling it "superb work" and "completely raw, wholly believable", while Songwriting Magazine commented on its "crisp production and hard-hitting lyrics".The Birmingham-born singer's passion, pathos and accomplished songwriting creates an immediate connection with fans, who relate to his emotive honesty and raw vulnerability. His live performances are full of underlying rock n roll spirit and alluring charm and has seen him share stages across the globe with the likes of Birdy, Zella Day and recently Hunter & The Bear.He is now gearing up to support Tears For Fears in Germany on July 13th and 14th before playing back in London at the Jigsaw festival held at Camden Assembly on August 7th where he will be performing with a full band line up alongside Weird Milk and Junodream. Tickets for London can be purchased here





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You