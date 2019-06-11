Lawrence Taylor Announces EP Release & Shares NO MESSIAH Live Video

British musician, songwriter and emergent pop star Lawrence Taylor returns with his brand new EP Poor Boy, which he will be releasing June 14th via Glassnote.



To coincide with the news, Lawrence shares the beautifully intimate video for his compelling new single 'No Messiah', which he flawlessly performed live. The track lays emotions bare as an evocative meditation around accepting that we are all helpless sometimes.

Clash Magazine premiered the video praising "the songwriter's bold, intense approach is completely raw, wholly believable, with his live performances bristling with energy" and commenting on the upcoming EP as "superb work, with depth of lyricism intertwined around his own life."



Lawrence explains "This EP is so important to me because it's a soundtrack to the last few years. We all go through ups and downs in life, we experience self-doubt or wonder if we're on the right track - it's an unavoidable part of any process, but you get there in the end... a little bit older and a little bit wiser. 'No Messiah' is about one part of that journey..."



The Birmingham-born singer's passion, pathos and accomplished songwriting creates an immediate connection with fans, who relate to his emotive honesty and raw vulnerability. This ability to resonate with his audience led to an explosion of online support following the release of his breakout debut EP Bang Bang, which at its height was clocking up around a quarter of a million streams a day.



His emergence did not go unnoticed with support flowing in from Annie Mac, Zane Lowe, Radio X, Q Magazine, Clash, Wonderland and Pandora as well as international tours supporting the likes of Birdy, Allen Stone and Zella Day.



Following this success, Lawrence's next move needed to be one that avoided the temptation of repeating what Bang Bang delivered and instead produce a forward-thinking, replenished sequel that continues where he left off.



A true perfectionist of his craft, with an on-going fire to improve and progress, Lawrence took time to explore ideas and sounds musically and vocally to hone and extend his capabilities, while ensuring it remained true and from the heart.



The Poor Boy EP is the first results of this journey and the soul of these new songs is truly Lawrence Taylor at his rawest. While tapping into his previous rock'n'roll teen spirit, he is producing bold and beautiful, emotionally vivid contemporary pop, driven by his distinctive voice.



Joining 'No Messiah' on the EP, is the previously released redemptive opener 'Poor Boy' which marked his anticipated return this year as well as the sincere 'Fight For Your Life' and the heartrending 'Home'.



Lawrence Taylor has been on the road with Hunter & The Bear this past month and is set to reinstate himself as one to watch for 2019. He will be supporting Tears For Fears in Germany this July before playing London's Jigsaw festival at the Camden Assembly on August 7th.



To find out more on Lawrence Taylor, follow him online on Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter,Instagram.





