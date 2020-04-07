Lauren Jauregui Shares Live Performance of 'Lento' with Vevo

Vevo announces the release of Lauren Jauregui's live performance of "Lento." Lauren Jauregui is an artist, singer, songwriter, creative and humanitarian. Having spent most of 2019 in the studio, writing and recording new music, the award-winning artist and activist is ready to enter this new phase of her career, with even more new music on the horizon and an album in the works. True to her artistic ethos, this next phase finds her fully expressing her creativity in every aspect of her art, from writing songs to conceptualizing and editing her own music videos.

Watch below!

Outside of the studio, Jauregui has spent much of her life engaging in political activism and using her wide-ranging social platform as a mouthpiece to share her views. With over 14 million combined followers actively engaging across all social media platforms, Jauregui understands the power of her platform and her voice as a young member of society. She is politically outspoken and actively involved in protests, whether it's marching with students from Parkland, FL for gun reform or speaking on women's and LGBTQ+ rights. As she gears up for a busy 2020, Lauren is making it her duty to continue her activism, imploring her fans to be vocal about their stances and always fight for human rights. "Lento" is the first official solo release of Lauren's in 2020, following her wildly popular "Invisible Chains."

"Lento" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.





