Lauren Daigle Announces Additional Headline Performances for Fall

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Daigle has announced five additional performances for this fall, adding to her previously announced two-night special engagement at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The exclusive shows will feature Daigle's extensive award-winning catalog including the 5x platinum "You Say", "Hold On To Me," and "How Can It Be" as well as some never-before-performed new music. Tickets for the latest dates will be available for public on sale Friday, July 22nd at 10 am Local time. Registration will open Monday, July 18th at 10 am EST here for Lauren Daigle's presale which begins Wednesday, July 20th at 10 am local time.

"I'm excited to get back out on stage," says Daigle. "Playing live is what it's all about for me - feeling the music, sharing the moment - just letting go. It'll also be fun to see how everyone responds to some of the new music we've been working on. It's going to be a blast!"

The five new dates will see Daigle perform in Las Vegas, NV, St. Augustine, FL, and Hollywood, FL for the first time in three years as well as a return to Huntsville, AL. Newcomer Blessing Offor will join Daigle on the first four dates with award winning singer-songwriter Natalie Hemby providing support on the final date.

In addition to these shows, Daigle will headline a two-night special engagement at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 20th and 21st. She will also perform at the Alaska State Fair on September 5th and the Wonderfront Festival on November 19th. Tickets for all dates are now on sale here.

With The Price Fund, Daigle will welcome partner organization ChildFund on each headline date. Childfund works to provide support and opportunities to children in impoverished communities by connecting people, institutions, and resources to help children in 24 countries beat the toughest obstacles in their lives. Learn more about ChildFund HERE

Upcoming Lauren Daigle Concerts

September 5 - Alaska State Fair - Palmer, AK

September 20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 21 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 24 - Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

October 21 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

November 2 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 3 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 4 - Hollywood, FL -Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

November 19 - Wonderfront Festival - San Diego, CA

Since the release of her GRAMMY Award winning, platinum certified album Look Up Child, Lauren Daigle has carved a place for herself as the most formidable artist in her genre. After spending 100 weeks at No. 1, Look Up Child, holds the record for the greatest number of weeks at the top of any individual album chart.

In addition, the GRAMMY Award winning crossover hit, "You Say," became the longest-running No. 1 song of any genre on the weekly Billboard Hot charts at an incredible 132 weeks and has been certified 5x-platinum by the RIAA. Her latest single, "Hold On To Me," marks her sixth No. 1 and extends her record of most number ones by a female artist on the chart. Daigle has earned seven Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, secured two Guinness World Records, and sold-out concert venues all over the world.