Lauren Alaina Announces 'Top of the World' Tour

Multi-Platinum-selling rising superstar Lauren Alaina wraps up a pinnacle year with the announcement of her 2022 headlining tour. Alaina will kick off her Top of the World Tour presented by Maurices on February 24 in Silver Spring, MD. Joining Alaina on the Top Of The World Tour will be special guest Spencer Crandall.

"After two long years, I am so excited to get back on the road for my second headlining tour," said Alaina. "My fans have continued to support me even when we weren't able to be in the same room together. I'm on Top Of The World thinking about being back on stage, face to face, with the people who got me here."

"We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of Lauren Alaina's tour, with Lauren styled in her favorite Maurices outfits," states David Kornberg, Maurices Chief Executive Officer. "Our customers love country music. Lauren's tour locations and her mission align strongly with our core purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of our hometowns."

The tour is in support of her No. 1 debuting album Sitting Pretty on Top of the World which includes her current hit single "Getting Over Him" featuring Jon Pardi as well as the RIAA Gold-certified "Getting Good" featuring her friend and mentor Trisha Yearwood. The Top of the World Tour presented by Maurices is the follow-up to her SOLD OUT and first-ever career headlining tour, That Girl Was Me Tour, that wrapped in early 2020.

Tour Dates

Feb 24 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb 25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Feb 26 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Mar 2 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall

Mar 3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

Mar 4 - Bethlehem, PA - Steelstacks - Musikfest Café

Mar 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Mar 11 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

Mar 12 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live

Mar 17 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

Mar 18 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater

Mar 19 - Council Bluffs, IA - Horseshoe Council Bluffs | Whiskey Roadhouse

Mar 24 - Hobart, IN - Art Theater

Mar 25 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

Mar 26 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon

April 7 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

April 8 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot

April 9 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

April 13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

April 14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

April 15 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall