Lauran Hibberd Shares New Single 'Bleugh'

Powering towards the emerging indie elite amidst an explosive slacker-pop ascent, UK artist Lauran Hibberd shares her ambitious new effort "Bleugh," the latest reveal from the musician's forthcoming Goober EP out Friday, July 30 (pre-order). Produced by Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Panic! At The Disco, YAK), "Bleugh" splices together English spoken word, Hibberd's trademark vocal and a Weezer-esque anthem that details the attempt to break a toxic cycle.



"'Bleugh' is the only sound that sums up my adult reaction to my pre-naive self," explains Hibberd. "It's about always being attracted to people who've got nothing going on, nothing to offer you, yet it's that hamster wheel you can't quite jump off. It's my favourite track of mine, and I've been sitting on and incubating this girl for a while. It feels really good shouting 'Bleugh' btw, I recommend you try it out." Stream "Bleugh" on all digital platforms HERE.



Arriving as the newest addition to her thrilling back catalog, "Bleugh" showcases yet another layer to Hibberd's vast songwriting skills where she aims to capitalize on the huge wave of momentum provided by rousing anthem, "How Am I Still Alive?" (with The Regrettes' Lydia Night) earlier this spring. With further acclaim circulating via various tastemakers (NME, The Line Of Best Fit, Dork, DIY, Billboard, NYLON, Clash, Gigwise, Upset), and significant praise across the BBC Radio 1 airwaves (Annie Mac, Jack Saunders, Gemma Bradley), Hibberd's status continues to grow ahead of July's EP release, and with multiple festival dates and a fall UK headline tour to come, she's certainly ready to take full advantage.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Need-Menear