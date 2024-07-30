Laura Jane Grace Details Debut EP With The Mississippi Medicals, New Single Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals — the brand new rock quartet fronted by Grace and featuring Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers (bass), Mikey Erg of The Ergs (drums) and Paris Campbell Grace (vocals, percussion) — will release the band’s debut EP, Give An Inch on Friday, September 6.

Recorded by Patton at Dial Back Sound in Water Valley, MS, Give An Inch ushers in yet another new and exciting chapter for the Emmy-nominated artist, author and activist as she calls upon the various talents of these seasoned musicians. Led by the singles “All F*cked Out,” a track Rolling Stone called “a dusty tarpaulin of loping country-punk,” and the rollicking “Karma Too Close,” Give An Inch is now available for pre-order HERE.

Additionally, Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals just announced a number of headline dates across the U.S. midwest, south and east coast for September, including a special appearance at Riot Fest in Chicago, IL from September 20-22 that will feature Grace fronting the Philadelphia ska band Catbite for an Operation Ivy-themed set. Support on the U.S. tour will be provided by Catbite and Taylor Hollingsworth and tickets are on sale now via Grace’s website HERE. A full listing of dates can be found below.

SEPTEMBER

03 — Louisville, KY — The Whirling Tiger

04 — Memphis, TN — Growlers

06 — Pensacola, FL — Handlebar

07 — St Petersburg, FL — The Floridian Social

08 — Orlando, FL — The Social

10 — Gainesville, FL — The Wooly

11 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt Club

13 — Charlottesville, VA — Jefferson Theater *

14 — Ft. Monroe, VA — Supernova Ska Festival ^15 — Atlantic City, NJ — Anchor Rock Club*

17 — New York, NY — The Liberty Belle

18 — Asbury Park, NJ — House of Independents

19 — Syracuse, NY — The Song & Dance

20-22 —Chicago, IL – Riot Fest



* — no Catbite

^ — no Taylor Hollingsworth

Give An Inch EP track listing:

RazorBlade Blues

Hoka, Hoka — One, One

All F*cked Out

Karma Too Close

F*ck You, Just Because

M*A*S*H

Photo Credit: Fabiana Moreira (@fabmoreiraphoto).

