Laszlo Gardony to perform with sextet at Regattabar

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Internationally acclaimed pianist/composer and Sunnyside recording artist Laszlo Gardony assembles a stellar sextet to revisit music from his award-winning 2015 live Sunnyside Records release Life in Real Time. The ensemble includes three outstanding saxophonists -- Don Braden, Temidayo Balogun, and Stan Strickland, also on bass clarinet and vocals -- as well as bassist Avery Sharpe and drummer Yoron Israel.

The evening of extraordinary jazz takes place on Sunday, November 15 at Regattabar, 1 Bennett St., Cambridge. Tickets for the 6 p.m. show are $30.15-$41.79. Information at regattabarjazz.com.

Life in Real Time was named one of the Ten Best Jazz Albums of the Year by Boston Globe jazz critic Jon Garelick, received an Editors' Pick in DownBeat magazine, and was included on the magazine's Best Albums of the Year list.

About the Artists

Winner of the Great American Jazz Piano Competition, pianist/composer Laszlo Gardony has been noted for his 'fluid pianism' by The New York Times, and the legendary Dave Brubeck called him 'a great pianist.' Two of his albums made DownBeat Magazine's 'Best of the Year' list as well as the Boston Globe's 'Best Jazz Albums of the Year' list. 'A formidable improviser who lives in the moment' (JazzTimes), Laszlo has performed in 27 countries and released 14 albums on the Sunnyside, Antilles and Avenue labels. He is a professor of piano at Berklee College of Music in Boston and on the faculty at Harvard University's 'Jazz Combo Initiative' program. Laszlo is a voting member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs. Gardony has performed and/or recorded with artists such as Dave Holland, Miroslav Vitous, Eddie Gomez, David 'Fathead' Newman, Randy Brecker and Dave Liebman. His music is filled with the improvisational magic of jazz, the power of rock, and sophistication of classical music. Gardony continues to divide his time between composing, recording, concerts, and teaching, and he remains, above all, committed to living an inspired, truthful and productive life in music.

Don Braden is a world-class tenor saxophonist, flutist, composer, and educator recognized globally for his dynamic jazz solos, prolific compositions, and dedicated teaching. With a history of performing alongside greats like Betty Carter, Wynton Marsalis, Freddie Hubbard, and Roy Haynes, Braden possesses comprehensive expertise in all facets of jazz performance. 'Don Braden creates accessible music built atop the pillars of wit, honesty, swing, and heart, and delivers music that alternately cooks, calms, struts, and soars,' as stated by Dan Bilawsky of All About Jazz. Braden's collaboration with Laszlo is prominently showcased on the Laszlo Gardony Sextet's 'Boston Globe's Best Albums of the Year, 2015' selection, 'Life In Real Time' (Sunnyside Records). Their vibrant musical dialog has resonated in renowned venues such as Birdland, Mechanics Hall, the Paul Brown Concert Series in Hartford, the Spire Center, and the Cambridge River Festival.

Singer, saxophonist, flutist and actor Stan Strickland has performed extensively throughout the United States, Europe, Scandinavia, New Zealand and the former Soviet Union. In addition to numerous radio and television appearances, Stan has performed in many clubs and concert halls, including Jordan and Symphony Halls in Boston, Carnegie Recital Hall and Town Hall in New York, and at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. He also has performed with the Boston Pops Touring Ensemble. His work has been featured on recordings by Bob Moses, Marty Erlich, Webster Lewis, Laszlo Gardony and Brute Force. Stan has also performed with jazz greats Yusef Lateef, Pharoah Sanders, Herbie Mann, Shirley Scott and Marlena Shaw.

Saxophonist Temidayo Balogun's career encompasses solo work and significant collaborations with a diverse array of musicians and groups across both Nigeria and the USA. His collaborators include individual artists such as Yinka Davies, Taye Mayegha, and Tosin Aribisala. Additionally, he has worked with groups like The Lagos Jazz Series Quintet, Generayshun, The Native Brains, Ope and the Stereo Choir, and Jazz in My Room. In Boston, his collaborative projects feature The Makanda Project, New England Jazz Collaborative, Eric Hofbauer Quartet, and Charlie Kohlhase's Saxophone Support Group. A significant achievement in his jazz career is his involvement in The Makanda Project, led by John Kordalewski. This has provided him the opportunity to collaborate with jazz legends, including Chico Freeman, Avery Sharpe, Dee Alexander, Ricky Ford, Warren Smith, and Bill Lowe.

Legendary bassist Avery Sharpe was first brought to prominence by tenor saxophonist Archie Shepp and drummer Art Blakey, but he is best known for his longtime association with pianist McCoy Tyner from 1980 to 2003. He recorded more than 20 records with Tyner. He worked with the who's who of jazz, among them George Benson, Freddie Hubbard, Wynton Marsalis to name a few. As a leader, he recorded fifteen albums, the latest being 'I Am My Neighbor's Keeper' (JKNM Records).

Drummer Yoron Israel stands as one of the most sought-after musicians of his generation. In addition to leading his own projects, Yoron's exceptional musicality, intensity, and versatility are celebrated globally. Through consistent performances at prestigious concerts, notable festivals, and prominent clubs, he has contributed to over 200 recordings as an accompanist with luminaries like Sonny Rollins, Abbey Lincoln, Ahmad Jamal, and Horace Silver. He has been a member of the Laszlo Gardony Trio for over 20 years, and Laszlo is featured on three of Yoron's albums as well; the newest - released in August, 2026 - is titled 'Inspiration.' Yoron holds the position of Chair and Professor of Percussion at Berklee College of Music.





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