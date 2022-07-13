Larkin Poe Unveil Title Track From Eagerly Awaited New Album 'Blood Harmony'

Larkin Poe - the GRAMMY® Award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - have shared "Blood Harmony," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

The smoldering title track from their upcoming sixth studio album is joined by an official music video that premiered today via Guitar World. Blood Harmony arrives via Larkin Poe's own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, November 11. Pre-orders are available now, including limited edition magenta colored vinyl, CD, cassette, and more.

"'Blood Harmony' came together after Megan and our mom and I all read Ruth Ozeki's A Tale for the Time Being, which is about the ways we perceive the passage of time," says Rebecca Lovell. "There was just something about the sweetness of all three of us reading the same book, and then being able to talk about how it related to our love for each other and our love for music. Of all the songs I've ever written, I'm particularly proud of this one; I cannot wait to sing it loudly with all of our chosen family out on the road."

Blood Harmony was first heralded this spring by the ferocious "Bad Spell," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video is streaming now via YouTube.

"Bad Spell" - which Rebecca Lovell describes as "a female response" to Screamin' Jay Hawkins' classic "I Put a Spell on You" - was met by critical applause around the world, with Americana-UK hailing its "leather jacket swagger," adding, "This fierce blues rock barnburner from Larkin Poe conjures arena strutting 70's rockers and the first wave of British blues in the 60's." "Rebecca delivers some monumental riffage on the tune," wrote Guitar World, "with her sister Megan adding some singeing lap steel statements to the picture."

Blood Harmony affirms Larkin Poe as an essential force in shaping the identity of Southern rock 'n' roll, breathing new energy into the genre with both forward-thinking perspective and a decidedly feminine strength.

In a departure from the self-contained approach of past albums like 2020's Self Made Man - praised by American Songwriter as "pumped up for arena-sized consumption without compromising any of its stripped-down command and intensity" - Larkin Poe co-produced the new album alongside Texas-bred musician Tyler Bryant (also Rebecca's husband).

With Megan handling harmony vocals, lap steel, and resonator guitar and Rebecca on guitar and keys, Larkin Poe also enlisted members of their longtime live band, including drummer Kevin McGowan and bassist Tarka Layman. Mainly recorded at Rebecca and Tyler's home studio, the result is an electrifying new work that fully harnesses the fiery vitality they've shown in touring across the globe, imbuing their songs with equal parts soulful sensitivity and thrilling ferocity.

From the feverish guitar work of "Bad Spell" to the soul-stirring "Southern Comfort" and smoldering title track, Blood Harmony reveals a band in complete touch with their formidable intuition, their storytelling fortified with a blues-heavy sound that hits right in the heart.

"When steering by your own stars, you never quite know where you're going to wind up," says Larkin Poe. "Our true north is unique to us, and in following our true north without compromise, we have been out freewheeling this world on the ride of our lives. And it still feels like just the beginning. Blood Harmony is a creative step we are proud to have taken together as sisters. We grew these songs in a sweet part of our hearts and we hope they bring beauty."

Larkin Poe are currently celebrating Blood Harmony on a marathon world tour, including North American dates as part of Willie Nelson & Family's Outlaw Music Festival Tour beginning July 29 at Cuyahoga Falls, OH's Blossom Music Center and continuing into September. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

JULY

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Jazzopen 2022

14 - Zürich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall †

15 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle †

16 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Colours of Ostrava *

18 - Trieste, Italy - Castello di San Giusto

20 - Brezoi, Romania - Open Air Blues Festival Brezoi *

22 - Southwold, United Kingdom - Latitude Festival *

29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center #

31 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake #

AUGUST

6 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Festival *

20 - Hamilton, OH - Whimmydiddle *

25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Big Blues Bender *

27 - Trois-Rivières, QC - Trois-Rivières en Blues *

8/30-9/5 - Playa Mujeres, Mexico - Etheridge Island *

SEPTEMBER

4 - George, WA - The Gorge ^

9 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion #

11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

13 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

14 - Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada - Harvest Music Festival *

16 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center #

17 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion #

18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC #

23 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion #

OCTOBER

1 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival *

8 - Columbia, MO - Roots N Blues Festival *

14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #

15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre #

16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre #

APRIL 2023

9 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

10 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton Bandroom

* Festival Appearance

† w/Jack White

# Outlaw Music Festival Tour

^ w/Dave Matthews Band and Black Pumas