Lara Fabian Embarks On '50' World Tour 2019

Global Pop Star Lara Fabian is kicking off her latest world tour in New York City at the Beacon Theatre on September 16th. Celebrating not only her 30 year long music career, but also her 50th birthday, Fabian is coming to four major US cities as a part of her "50" World Tour 2019. She will then continue on to 20 cities throughout Russia and Europe until March 2020.

The latest tour will also be bringing not just her classic hits, but also her latest french-language album Papillon. The new record marks her return to performing in frnech after her last english record Camouflage, released in 2017.

A career spanning three decades, Lara Fabian has become one of the best-selling artists in Belgium. Her breakthrough came with the release of her 1994 album Carpe Diem. The record reached triple platinum within a year and went on to receive two Félix awards at the 1995 ADISQ gala - Best Show Of The Year and Best Female Singer Of The Year. In 1999, Fabian made her first English record, Lara Fabian, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 'Heatseekers' album chart, reached #1 on the French album chart and #2 on the Belgian album chart. "I Will Love Again", her first English single, reached #1 on the US Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play, and peaked at #32 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Over the years, Lara Fabian has continued to release records and tour extensively around the world. In 2017, she released her English-language album Camouflage, which showed Fabian embarking on a new musical direction - electro-pop production and classical orchestration. Soon after its release, Fabian embarked on The Camouflage World Tour, in which She toured throughout the world, making 40 appearances.

Today, Lara Fabian is kicking-off her celebratory "50" World Tour. From September 16-23, Fabian will hit New York City, Chicago, San Jose, and Los Angeles. Then, Fabian will be heading off to Russia and Europe, bringing a dazzelling stage performance of her latest album, Papillon. Be sure to catch Lara Fabian when she comes to your city this September, and check out her latest album, Papillon, available on all streaming platforms.

50 World Tour 2019 (USA leg)

Mon. 9/16, @ 8:00 pm - Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

Wed. 9/18, @ 8:00 pm - The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

Fri. 9/20, @ 8:00 pm - San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, San Jose, CA

Mon. 9/23, @ 8:00 pm - Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

For More Information: LaraFabian.ca





