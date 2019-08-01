Lana Del Rey Announces 'The Norman F***ing Rockwell! Tour'

Lana Del Rey has announced her highly anticipated return to the road with a run of shows across the U.S. this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the eight-city outing will kick off September 21st in New York and make stops in Seattle, Portland and more before wrapping October 11th in San Diego, CA. The highly anticipated trek will also include an October 10th date at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 9th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Lana recently revealed the official release date for her forthcoming album 'Norman fing Rockwell!,' out everywhere Friday, August 30th, 2019. The album is now available for pre-order on download, CD, vinyl and cassette in bespoke formats. The highly anticipated album was mainly produced and co-written with Jack Antonoff and will include 'Venice Bitch,' 'Mariners Apartment Complex,' 'hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but I have it,' and the cover of Sublime's 'Doin' Time'.

Each ticket to The Norman fing Rockwell! Tourwill come with a copy of the album. For all other information visit - lanadelrey.com.

Lana Del Rey 2019 U.S. Tour Dates:

*not a Live Nation date

Sat Sep 21 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Mon Sep 30 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wed Oct 02 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

Thu Oct 03 Portland, OR Moda Center

Sun Oct 06 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre*

Tue Oct 08 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Thu Oct 10 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Fri Oct 11 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre





