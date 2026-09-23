Lakeside Fall Festival to Open at LeFrak Center in Prospect Park

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The LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park's skating destination, is transforming into The Lakeside Fall Festival, set to launch October 8 and run into November 1.

Open 4PM - 10PM on weekdays & 11AM - 10PM on weekends, the Lakeside Fall Festival will feature carnival games, a haunted house, pumpkin patch, a corn maze, lawn games, tarot card readers, snacks, drinks and assorted other festivities. More activities to be announced at a later date.

Individual activity tickets will be available as well as All-Access festival passes.

All comes in addition to The LeFrak Center's regular amenities like rollerskating, theme nights, boating and more.

'Lakeside is so beautiful in the fall and as a designated spooky season lover myself we can't wait to activate it for this upcoming fall season,' said special events/marketing manager Jordan Ekstein. 'From our pumpkin patch to haunted house we have something for everyone and we can't wait to see you all out there. Plus, stay tuned for Halloween weekend which will not only include our amazing Fall Fest but also our first weekend of ice!'

The forthcoming The Lakeside Fall Festival follows a busy summer at LeFrak Center, including their Glide & Groove series where bands like Jukebox the Ghost, Phoneboy, LSD Clownsystem and The Happy Fits.

The LeFrak Center at Lakeside is a year-round destination in Prospect Park, Brooklyn's Backyard, which is stewarded by Prospect Park Alliance, the non-profit organization that sustains the park in partnership with the City. Lakeside offers a wide range of seasonal activities for families and the community — from ice skating and hockey in the winter months to roller skating, boating, pickleball and water play in the spring through fall. The LeFrak Center is operated by Ekstein Development Group, whose founder, Erik Ekstein, is a dedicated guitarist. His projects include BQE Studios, a network of affordable production facilities for musicians and creatives throughout New York. Learn more at lakeside.prospectpark.org

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