 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

LeFrak Center at Lakeside to Host Glide & Groove Concerts With JUKEBOX THE GHOST

The Prospect Park venue features a covered roller rink, ice-skating in winter, and live music from acts like PHONEBOY.

By:
LeFrak Center at Lakeside to Host Glide & Groove Concerts With JUKEBOX THE GHOST

The LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park is hosting a series of Glide & Groove concerts, featuring live music performances that concertgoers can watch while roller skating.

The 16,000-square-foot covered rink is home to roller derby, rollerskating lessons, and the Glide & Groove concert series, where fans can watch live music from their favorite acts while on wheels. In the colder months, the space transforms into an ice rink featuring both covered and fully outdoor ice-skating, along with ice-skating lessons, freestyle figure skating, and adult hockey leagues.

Additional onsite activities include rowboats and kayaks on the adjacent lake, pickleball, street hockey, the Duck Island Cafe & Bar, and a splash pad with fountains for cooling off in warmer months. Theatrical performances, Halloween festivities, a tree lighting, and other activations are planned at LeFrak over the coming months.

Upcoming Concerts

Friday, August 21: JUKEBOX THE GHOST, Daisy the Great, Emerson Woolf & The Wishbones - INFO

Saturday, August 22: LSD Clownsystem, Amber Valentine - INFO

Friday, August 28: PHONEBOY, Boys Go To Jupiter - INFO

More information on the LeFrak Center at Lakeside is available here, and details on the roller-skating concert series can be found here.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
JANET JACKSON: CONTROL 40 Movie to Bring Airtab Music Concert Film to Screens
JANET JACKSON: CONTROL 40 Movie to Bring Airtab Music Concert Film to Screens
8/12/2026
Photo Review: Hank Williams, Jr.
Photo Review: Hank Williams, Jr.
8/16/2026
A VERY LAUFEY DAY to Return for Fourth Year Across 75+ Cities
A VERY LAUFEY DAY to Return for Fourth Year Across 75+ Cities
8/14/2026
Don't Miss a Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets