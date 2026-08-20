LeFrak Center at Lakeside to Host Glide & Groove Concerts With JUKEBOX THE GHOST

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The LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park is hosting a series of Glide & Groove concerts, featuring live music performances that concertgoers can watch while roller skating.

The 16,000-square-foot covered rink is home to roller derby, rollerskating lessons, and the Glide & Groove concert series, where fans can watch live music from their favorite acts while on wheels. In the colder months, the space transforms into an ice rink featuring both covered and fully outdoor ice-skating, along with ice-skating lessons, freestyle figure skating, and adult hockey leagues.

Additional onsite activities include rowboats and kayaks on the adjacent lake, pickleball, street hockey, the Duck Island Cafe & Bar, and a splash pad with fountains for cooling off in warmer months. Theatrical performances, Halloween festivities, a tree lighting, and other activations are planned at LeFrak over the coming months.

Upcoming Concerts

Friday, August 21: JUKEBOX THE GHOST, Daisy the Great, Emerson Woolf & The Wishbones - INFO

Saturday, August 22: LSD Clownsystem, Amber Valentine - INFO

Friday, August 28: PHONEBOY, Boys Go To Jupiter - INFO

More information on the LeFrak Center at Lakeside is available here, and details on the roller-skating concert series can be found here.

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