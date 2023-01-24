Lady Redneck Releases Christian Love Song For Valentine's Day

Using music as a conduit for love, spirituality, fun and good vibes, Lady Redneck aka Stephanie Lee is a trailblazing Country/Christian music icon who has amassed an online following of more than 1 million fans. With multiple international chart hits throughout the year of 2022, Lady Redneck kicks off 2023 with a moving and inspiring new single, "Perfect Love." The new Christian "love song" helps listeners embrace their imperfections, and celebrate the perfect love that God gives to every person. It's been released just in time for Valentine's Day.

"Perfect Love' was written from 1 John 4:18, which says "....Perfect Love casts out all fear," says Stephanie. "It doesn't matter to Him, who is perfect, that we are imperfect, and flawed- He loves us anyway!"

Over the years, Lady Redneck has come to be known for her fun personality and her signature songs that are a source of joy and spirituality for national and international listeners. With more than 100k Spotify streams in 2022, Lady Redneck also landed more than five of her songs in the iTunes Top 10 charts.

ABOUT LADY REDNECK:

Stephanie "Lady Redneck" Lee is a country artist from Dallas, Texas. Her high energy performances and fun, tongue-in-cheek songs are making the world sit up and take notice of this blonde bombshell. Though she doesn't look the part, her small-town roots and quirky personality have earned her the "Redneck" name that she proudly displays. She writes from the heart. Her songs are true-to-life and based on her real, honest moments and stories.

Stephanie Lee was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, and raised until she was 12 years old, in a little town called Howe, Idaho, population 23. Before junior high her parents moved to the BIG CITY of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Stephanie Lee played in the family band, Dusty Boots, that performed all over the northwest. She grew up playing the guitar, piano, bass, fiddle, mandolin and drums. The family sold 40,000 CDs during their career. Now, Stephanie is doing her own thing, releasing her own songs and earning the respect of both fans and the industry's toughest critics.

More details about Lady Redneck and the new single can be seen at www.ladyredneck.org