Lady Of Mars Signs with FLG, Releases New Single Let It Burn

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South London indie rock four-piece LADY OF MARS has signed to FLG, the rock and alternative imprint of Frontiers Label Group. To coincide with the announcement, the band has released a new single, 'Let It Burn,' with new music planned in the coming months.

Picture Patti Smith's poetic snarl rewired through Wolf Alice's widescreen dynamics, then dropped into a rehearsal room in South London; that's the sonic territory Lady Of Mars occupy. The female-fronted indie rock four-piece take the raw nerve and romance of late '70s new wave and rebuild it for right now: shimmering guitar hooks and cutting solos, soaring vocals, and lyrics that don't flinch away.

Vocalist Neve Bowen commented: 'Let It Burn' came out of watching someone I love fight the same battle over and over, inside their head, from the consequences of personal trauma that just won't loosen its grip, no matter how much you show up for them'.

About signing to FLG, she added: 'We're delighted to be joining the FLG Roster. They understood what Lady Of Mars was about immediately and genuinely loved our music. We're looking forward to being on this journey with them'.

Fronted by Neve Bowen, alongside Thea Mercado (guitar), Scott Henry (drums) and Vince Cagoyong (bass), Lady Of Mars deal in emotionally charged lyrics, soaring vocals and classy guitar work, filtered through a love of the late '70s and early '80s new wave scene. Stevie Nicks, Blondie and The Smiths sit alongside Patti Smith at the heart of their sound, but it's filtered through something distinctly their own; melodic, urgent and built for a room full of people who need somewhere to put their feelings.

The band's independent run of singles told that story in real time and did it entirely on their own terms. 'Black & Blue', 'Hits A Nerve' and 'Girls Who Play Guitar' have racked up 300,000 streams between them without a single playlist add or any promotion behind them, pure word of mouth and a fanbase built gig by gig. Debut single 'Black & Blue' announced them with anger and purpose, aimed at empowering women in abusive domestic situations. 'Hits A Nerve' followed, a cautionary tale about romanticising toxic attraction and the process of reclaiming power after manipulation.

'It's not just about heartbreak', Neve Bowen explained. 'It's about surviving manipulation and ill-treatment. Then finding yourself again amongst the wreckage and reclaiming your power'.

Most recently, 'Girls Who Play Guitar' marked a deliberate turn towards the light, a song about confidence, connection and the joy of being in a healthy relationship. 'Not all love songs have to be dark', said Bowen. 'This one comes from a healthier, more inspiring place'.

That range, the willingness to sit in the dark and then walk out of it, has become the band's calling card, and it's carried them from basement rehearsal rooms to stages alongside The K's, Don Broco, The Damned, James, Permanent Joy and Girlband!, plus festival slots at 2000 Trees, Lakefest, Sign Of The Times, and The Gathering Sound. Their debut tour saw them support Mirador, the US project from Jake Kiska (Greta Van Fleet) and Chris Turpin (Ida Mae), across UK and European dates.

With 300,000 organic streams already banked, the backing of Raw Power Management and now FLG, and a run of new singles landing throughout 2026 and beyond, Lady of Mars are entering the next chapter. 'Let It Burn' is where it begins.

Lady Of Mars is:

Neve Bowen – Vocals, Guitar

Thea Mercado – Guitar

Scott Henry – Drums

Vince Cagoyong – Bass

Forthcoming Dates

17th October – Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester

Photo Credit: Morgan Tedd



Photo Credit: Morgan Tedd

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