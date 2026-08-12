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Sam Smith Debuts WHEN HE'S GONE for Spotify Live Room

The session took place at Spotify's Studio A, joining past guests Role Model, Zara Larsson and Kehlani.

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Sam Smith Debuts WHEN HE'S GONE for Spotify Live Room

Sam Smith visited Spotify Music Studios in Los Angeles for a Spotify Live Room session, giving the first live performance of the new song WHEN HE'S GONE from an upcoming album. Smith also performed a cover of Fergie's BIG GIRLS DON'T CRY during the appearance.

Sam also delivered a soulful cover of Fergie's 'Big Girls Don't Cry' putting their signature emotional spin on the beloved track.

The performances are available to stream on Spotify and YouTube. Spotify's Live Room series records artists at its Los Angeles facility, Studio A, with past participants including Role Model, Zara Larsson, Kehlani, Olivia Dean, Wolf Alice and Barry Can't Swim.

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