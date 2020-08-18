Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation Launches Third Annual #BeKind21 Campaign

The Campaign will be happening from September 1st to September 21st.

Today, Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation - with support from Sesame Workshop, MusiCares, The KIND Foundation, Lyft, Verizon Media, Kate Spade New York, Chipotle, Deloitte, and Bumkins - announced the launch of its third annual #BeKind21 Campaign. As communities across the world face the trauma of a pandemic, the ongoing racial inequalities, and a host of global challenges, this year's campaign has been uniquely designed to be responsive to today's movements, to showcase that kindness is not an empty gesture; rather, kindness is a verb. To be kind is to speak up. To be kind is to prioritize your mental wellness. To be kind is to advocate for a world that values, validates, and respects all people.

From September 1st to September 21st, the Campaign invites schools and colleges, corporate partners, non-profit partners, and all other participants to integrate kindness in their daily lives. This year's #BeKind21 Campaign will build on last year's effort during which, with support from over 130 partners, 1.6 million participants from around the world generated over 41 million acts of kindness.

"While our world is different this year, our mission has never been more important," said Cynthia Germanotta, co-founder and president of Born This Way Foundation. "Simple acts of kindness will go a long way in a time when so many are searching for connection and hope. Kindness is powerful, and together we can create a movement to build a future that is kinder, braver, and more just for all."

Individuals who take the pledge will receive access to calendars, tips, and inspiration from Born This Way Foundation's co-founders and partners, and have a chance to be featured on ChannelKindness.org and other partner platforms.

Born This Way Foundation is partnering with numerous organizations across all sectors including:

Active Minds

Ali Forney Center

BBYO

Black Girls CODE

Black Girls Vote

Black Mental Health Alliance

Bridge USA

Bumkins

Californians for All

CASA Foundation Las Vegas

City of Las Vegas

Chegg.org

Children Mending Hearts

Chipotle

Chopra

Community Environmental Council

Community Justice Action Fund

Crayon Collection

Deloitte

Donors Choose

East Bay Leadership Council

Find Your Anchor

Flexin' In My Complexion

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada

Girls Inc.

GlamourGals Foundation, Inc.

Global Citizen

Good Is the New Cool

Grateful Gatherings

Hanson Bridgett LLP

HAUS Laboratories

Jack.org

Kate Spade New York

Khloe Kares

Lafayette Library and Learning Center Foundation

Life is Good

Lyft

Mavi

Mighty Kind

Mindful Littles

Miracle Network Dance Marathon, a program of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Monster Artists Community

MusiCares

NAMI Nevada

NAMI Southern Nevada

National Alliance on Mental Illness

National Association of Counties

Nextdoor

NEXUS

No Bully

notOK App®

Peace First

Peter Pan Foundation

PFLAG Danville-San Ramon Valley

Project 150

Propeller

Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology

Random Acts

Riley's Way Foundation

Safe Place for Youth

Sandy Hook Promise

SAP

Save the Music

Seattle Children's Hospital

Sesame Workshop

Situation Interactive

Talkspace

Teen Talk Hotline

Text, Talk, Act

The AAKOMA Project, Inc.

The Center for Native American Youth

The KIND Foundation

The Kindness Campaign

The Kindness Rocks Project

The Mighty

the Montrose Center

The Paige Fraser Foundation

The Reflect Organization

The Space For Good, Inc.

Thoughtful Human

Undergraduate Student Government at IUPUI

Unpack U

Verizon Media

Weathervane Playhouse

Well Being Trust

White Pony Express

X Sector Labs

Young Leaders World

Youth Homes

Youth Service America

"Sesame Workshop's mission is to help children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We are proud to join the #BeKind21 initiative and this group of organizations who share these values, and encourage everyone to join us in spreading kindness," said Sherrie Westin, President of Social Impact and Philanthropy at Sesame Workshop.

"As schools begin to re-open either in person or online, we need to acknowledge that students, teachers, and parents are all going through a very tough time. We're teaming up with Born This Way Foundation in the hope that we can both approach this moment with kindness and make sure students have creative outlets to work through their responses to the crisis," said Henry Donahue, Executive Director of Save The Music.

"Throughout history, dignity and kindness have been withheld from those most unheard, especially Black women. Black Girls Vote understands the power of kindness, and we strive to exemplify this value through our commitment to education, women empowerment, and civic engagement. Black Girls Vote is honored and excited to collaborate with Born This Way Foundation to encourage communities to push the boundaries of kindness. We call on you to not only be kind to yourself, but also towards black women and girls, and our most vulnerable neighbors," said Nykidra Robinson, Founder and CEO of Black Girls Vote.

"NAMI is proud to join the #BeKind21 initiative again this year. Evidence shows that helping others has a positive impact on your mental health," said Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI. "During this collective crisis, people providing support through acts of kindness can lessen the hardships of this unprecedented situation. Lets' make these 21 days count by coming together in spirit to create a community of support, so no one feels alone in their struggle."

