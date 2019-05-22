Lady Gaga to Perform at the Apollo for SiriusXM and Pandora

SiriusXM announced today that 9-time Grammy Award winner and Academy Award winner Lady Gaga will perform at Harlem's world famous Apollo Theater for a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Monday, June 24. The special performance will celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora coming together as one company. Howard Stern made the announcement today during the live broadcast of The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

The exclusive SiriusXM concert marks the first time that Lady Gaga will perform at the iconic venue and her first concert in New York City in almost two years. Fresh off the latest run of her Las Vegas residency, Enigma, at the Park Theater, Park MGM, Lady Gaga's concert at the Apollo will feature Lady Gaga performing her worldwide hits.

The special performance will air in its entirety on SiriusXM Hits 1, Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel, as well as Pandora NOW, the SiriusXM channel that harnesses the power of Pandora's extensive listener data and SiriusXM's curatorial expertise. Select highlights from the concert will also be available to Pandora listeners via user-generated playlists and curated stations.

"Performing at The Apollo has always been a dream of mine. Thank you to SiriusXM and Pandora for inviting me. I'm excited for my fans to see a special show at this iconic venue" said Lady Gaga.

"After getting her start in New York City, Lady Gaga went on to conquer the world with her talent. We are thrilled to have Lady Gaga perform this exclusive show at the world famous Apollo Theater in her hometown as we celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora as one company," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners will get the opportunity to be part of this once in a lifetime musical experience and we can't wait."

Lady Gaga's Apollo Theater performance for SiriusXM coincides with World Pride Month which this year is being celebrated in New York City.

The legendary Apollo Theater-the soul of American culture-plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding the Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. For more information, visit www.apollotheater.org.

SiriusXM has presented special, private concerts at the Apollo Theater with Paul McCartney in 2010, Bruce Springsteen in 2012, Metallica in 2013, Pitbull in 2015, Guns N' Roses in 2017 and U2 in 2018.

Subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to this private SiriusXM performance through an invitation sent by e-mail to qualified subscribers who have consented to e-mail marketing from SiriusXM and who have registered their music interests with us at siriusxm.com/perks. Additionally, subscribers since May 5, 2019 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to New York, NY including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM Presents Lady Gaga at The Apollo Theater. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/Gaga.

For more information on Lady Gaga, please visit www.ladygaga.com.





