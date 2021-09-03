Lady Gaga Releases 'Dawn of Chromatica' Remix Album

Today, Lady Gaga released her highly anticipated Chromatica remix album, Dawn of Chromatica, via Interscope Records.

A reinvention of Gaga's sixth consecutive #1 studio album Chromatica, Dawn of Chromatica was executive produced by BloodPop and features new collaborations and remixes of the original album tracklist from A. G. Cook, Arca, Ashnikko, Bree Runway, Charli XCX, Chester Lockhart, Clarence Clarity, COUCOU CHLOE, Dorian Electra, Doss, Jimmy Edgar, Lil Texas, LSDXOXO, Mood Killer, Mura Masa, Pabllo Vittar, Planningtorock, Rina Sawayama and Shygirl. Many of the collaborative artists were sourced by publicly asking fans who they would like to see on this project.

"Chromatica was released at the beginning of a global pandemic, a shred of light for many in a dark time. Dawn of Chromatica is the soundtrack to the sunrise after that long night, featuring the works of some of the most forward-thinking artists all over the world," says BloodPop."Dawn of Chromatica is truly a collaboration between Lady Gaga, the featured artists, and the community, for the community."

"I invite you to dance to this album in celebration of young artists all over the world. Artists who see the world, feel the world, and put that feeling into something bigger than all of us: music," says Lady Gaga.

Since its release in May 2020, Chromatica debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, and has amassed 5.3 billion global streams to date. The first single from the album, "Stupid Love," debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries, is platinum-certified, has over 846 million streams worldwide since release and marks Lady Gaga's 16th Billboard Top 10. Her collaboration with Ariana Grande for "Rain on Me," marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching #1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts upon release and peaking at #1 on the iTunes charts in 29 countries and #1 on the Apple Global Chart. It also set a record for the most single-day streams from an all-female collaboration in Spotify history, debuted at #1 on the Hot 100, and is 2x platinum-certified.

Chromatica earned Lady Gaga several awards and accolades including a Grammy win in Best Pop/Duo Performance for "Rain on Me," a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Album, and two MTV VMA awards for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration for "Rain on Me." That same year, Gaga took home the inaugural MTV Tricon Award, for being a triple icon in music, acting, fashion, and activism, as well as the Moonperson for Artist of the Year.

Dawn of Chromatica is available on all music streaming platforms now!