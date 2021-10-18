Lady Blackbird shares Zach Witness' Remix of 'It'll Never Happen Again'

Lady Blackbird, the Los Angeles based singer who has been compared to the likes of Billie Holliday and Grace Jones, today shares the Zach Witness remix of her version "It'll Never Happen Again" via Foundation Music/BMG.

The song was originally released earlier this year on her stunning debut album Black Acid Soul and is remixed by DJ/producer Zach Witness who has remixed the likes of Dua Lipa, Erykah Badu and Prince. With his work on "It'll Never Happen Again," he has transformed Lady Blackbird's gentle yet powerful reinvention of poignant obscurity by Tim Hardin into a fired-up track for the dancefloors of 2021 and beyond.

With a voice that has stopped critics in their tracks, Lady Blackbird is a revelatory new talent with music that transcends the jazz scene, and reflecting influences as varied as Billie Holiday, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner and Chaka Khan, and critics drawing comparisons to Adele, Amy Winehouse and Celeste, Lady Blackbird's distinct and beguiling talent is not one to be missed. The buzz and critical acclaimed led to a booking on the UK's Later With Jools Holland.

Born under the scorching sun in Dallas, Texas, Zach Witness began his musical journey rising up through, and becoming an instrumental part of the Dallas Boogie scene. Now, based in London, Zach has crafted an EP that reflects his roots in hip hop and rave culture, as well as his own joyous personality. Sing the Dance Electric is a vibrant introduction to a formidable talent who has already received rapturous acclaim from BBC Radio 1 legend Annie Mac.

The DJ and broadcaster exclusively played EP track "Frankie & Levan" 14 times prior to release. Alongside this, Zach produced, mixed, co-wrote, and mastered Eykah Badu's 2015 album But You Caint Use My Phone. Sing the Dance Electric is an invitation to dance and a tantalizing glimpse into the world of an artist who is only just getting started.

