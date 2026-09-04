La Dispute Releases AUDIOTREE FROM NOTHING Session

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La Dispute has released a live session titled AUDIOTREE FROM NOTHING, marking the band's first Audiotree session in 14 years. The session was released in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the band's album NO ONE WAS DRIVING THE CAR.

The live session revisits tracks 'Man with Hands and Ankles Bound,' 'Sibling Fist Fights at Mom's Fiftieth / The Un-Sound,' 'Landlord Calls the Sheriff In,' and 'I Dreamt of a Room With All My Friends I Could Not Get In,' with the raw catharsis of live La Dispute.

'One year now since 'No One' came out, and no further along understanding how to feel or talk about it. The longer we've done this, the more convinced I've become that songs and albums don't solely capture the experiences and perspectives contained within but grow along the way, well after release, and so much so over time it's become clearer and clearer those initial ideas for this record or any other were just that—seeds. These seeds sunk into earth years ago, then broke the surface of the soil last September and I don't think stopped growing, at least not for us. To step back periodically and watch new leaves sprout has been, and will continue to be, a phenomenally enriching experience for each of us, on this first anniversary and whenever we find the space to pause and do so going forward.'

Released in September 2025, the self-produced NO ONE WAS DRIVING THE CAR was dropped in a series of five acts. Heavily inspired by the 2017 psychological thriller First Reform, the album grapples with malaise in the shadow of the looming apocalypse, which has noticeably been worsened by the advancement of tech. The title quotes a police officer whom vocalist Jordan Dreyer read in a news article about a lethal self-driving Tesla crash, raising questions about the amount of control we have in our own lives. Throughout the album, screens and cameras disrupt moments of transcendence, alongside flashes of mundane suffering—frequent daydreams of drowning, flashbacks to eye contact with dead animals, experiences of decaying relationships and secondhand suicides.

La Dispute will be heading out on tour this fall with festival stops at Aftershock on Oct 3 and Neverender Festival at the Observatory Festival Grounds on Oct 4. The band will then head over to Australia and New Zealand, making stops in Perth (10/16), Brisbane (10/25), Auckland (10/28), and more. For more information, visit ladispute.org.

La Dispute Tour Dates

Oct 3 – Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park

Oct 4 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Festival Grounds

Oct 16 – Perth, AU – Astor Theatre

Oct 18 – Frankston, AU – Singing Bird Studio

Oct 19 – Melbourne, AU – 170 Russell

Oct 20 – Melbourne, AU – 170 Russell

Oct 21 – Adelaide, AU – The Gov

Oct 23 – Moore Park, AU – Liberty Hall

Oct 24 – Newcastle, AU – King Street Hotel

Oct 25 – Brisbane, AU – The Tivoli

Oct 28 – Auckland, NZ – Hollywood Avondale

Audiotree From Nothing Tracklist

1. Man with Hands and Ankles Bound

2. Sibling Fist Fight at Mom's Fiftieth / The Un-Sound

3. Landlord Calls the Sheriff In

4. I Dreamt of a Room With All My Friends I Could Not Get In

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