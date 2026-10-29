LL Cool J to Bring ROCK THE BELLS: THE RESIDENCY to Dolby Live

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LL Cool J is bringing ROCK THE BELLS: THE RESIDENCY to Dolby Live at Park MGM, an 11-show residency blending iconic hits with immersive storytelling and special guest performances celebrating the music and moments that shaped Hip-Hop culture.

The 11-show residency kicks off Saturday, May 15, 2027, at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with performances running through July. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PT and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.

The all-new live production celebrates the music, moments and iconic artists that made Hip-Hop a global cultural phenomenon. Part concert, part cultural odyssey and all-out party, the show will take audiences on a coast-to-coast journey through Hip-Hop's most influential eras, from its New York roots to its rise as a worldwide movement. At the center is LL Cool J, delivering his own generation-defining hits while guiding audiences through a high-energy celebration of the culture he helped build.

Complete with DJs, immersive storytelling, dynamic production, and a lineup of special guests to be revealed in the coming weeks, the residency is designed to be more than a concert. It's a living, breathing celebration of Hip-Hop – past, present, and future.

'Hip-Hop started in a few neighborhoods in New York, and now it belongs to the whole world. Along the way it changed rock, R&B, pop, soul, dance music, all of it. Rock The Bells celebrates everybody who was part of that story. This isn't me doing a show in Vegas. It's all of us. Artists from different generations and different genres, sharing one stage, for fans who were there at the beginning and kids hearing it for the first time. People from all over the world come to Vegas to celebrate, so this show belongs here,' said LL Cool J.

Chris Baldizan, MGM Resorts' Executive Vice President of Entertainment, said, 'LL Cool J is a true Hip-Hop icon and we're proud to collaborate with him to debut this groundbreaking, new concept at Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2027. This high-energy production will be an exciting addition to our world-class entertainment lineup and we look forward to celebrating one of the most influential styles of music in the Entertainment Capital of the World.'

Citi is the official card of LL Cool J's ROCK THE BELLS: THE RESIDENCY at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Friday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com. Artist fans, MGM Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a pre-sale beginning Saturday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. PT.

All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

May 2027: 15, 16, 19, 21, 22

July 2027: 9, 10, 11, 14, 16, 17

About LL Cool J

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, GRAMMY Award-winning Hip-Hop icon, Kennedy Center Honoree, actor, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist LL Cool J has built one of the most multi-faceted careers in entertainment. Since emerging as a flagship Def Jam Recordings artist in 1984, he has helped shape Hip-Hop into a global cultural phenomenon. He became the first rap artist to achieve 10 consecutive platinum-plus albums, with an iconic catalog featuring 'Mama Said Knock You Out,' 'Going Back to Cali,' 'Around the Way Girl' and 'I Need Love.' In 2024, he released THE FORCE (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), executive produced by Q-Tip, becoming the first Hip-Hop artist to chart Billboard entries across five decades.

Throughout his four-decade career, LL Cool J has earned some of entertainment's highest honors, including induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, the Kennedy Center Honors in 2017 as the first rapper to receive the distinction, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. In 2023, he launched The F.O.R.C.E. Tour, his first arena tour in 30 years, featuring a personally curated lineup of acclaimed Hip-Hop talent, including The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip.

As an actor and producer, LL Cool J has established an equally impressive career across television and film. He starred as Special Agent Sam Hanna on CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles, earning multiple NAACP Image Awards, and is set to reprise the role in the upcoming series NCIS: New York, premiering in fall 2026. His film credits include S.W.A.T., Any Given Sunday and Deep Blue Sea. He also hosted the GRAMMY Awards for five consecutive years, hosted and produced the Emmy-nominated series Lip Sync Battle, and helped produce A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop.

Founded by LL Cool J, Rock The Bells has grown into a global platform dedicated to celebrating and preserving the culture of timeless Hip-Hop through content, commerce and experiences. Launched in 2018, the platform builds on LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM and champions Hip-Hop's foundational elements, including MCs, DJs, breakers and graffiti artists. Rock The Bells also unites influential voices across generations, with LL Cool J establishing an unprecedented Hip-Hop alliance that has provided ownership stakes to legendary artists and cultural pioneers, including Run-DMC, Big Daddy Kane, Eric B., Salt-N-Pepa, Fab 5 Freddy, Crazy Legs and Roxanne Shanté.

Beyond entertainment, LL Cool J is committed to philanthropy and community impact. In 2005, he founded Jump & Ball, an annual program in his hometown of Queens, New York, that provides young people with opportunities for athletics, teamwork and positive community engagement. He also supports literacy initiatives and music and arts education, extending his enduring influence beyond the stage and screen to inspire future generations.

About Rock The Bells

Founded in 2018 by LL Cool J, Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice of timeless and classic Hip-Hop that stands firm as an anchor, trusted authority, and generational bridge for the culture. As a guardian of Hip-Hop, Rock The Bells preserves the genre's legacy while elevating its influence through storytelling, experiences, and innovation that connect pioneers with rising voices. The Rock The Bells Festival serves as the company's flagship live event, bringing the ultimate celebration of Hip-Hop music, art, and culture to the stage. Visit www.rockthebells.com, stream LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43, and follow @RockTheBells on Instagram and X for more information.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from LL Cool J and Mary J. Blige at Dolby Live at Park MGM; Santana at House of Blues; Cyndi Lauper, Mötley Crüe, Sting, LISA, Tim McGRaw and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; The B-52s, Earth, Wind & Fire, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Scorpions and John Fogerty at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Dolby Live

Park MGM is the Las Vegas Strip's first smoke-free resort, offering an intimate hotel experience on a grand scale. Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites in addition to NoMad Las Vegas' 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites on the resort's top four floors. The resort's robust culinary program features NoMad Library; L.A. legend Roy Choi's Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; and the 40,000-square-foot vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other dining and cocktail experiences.

Dolby Live, the resort's 5,200-seat entertainment destination, is home to special engagements by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Los Bukis and Maroon 5, among other top artists. Park MGM also is home to On The Record, a unique nightlife concept from LA-based Houston Hospitality. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, or call toll-free at 888-529-4828.

Photo Credit: Ahmad Barber







Photo Credit: Ahmad Barber

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