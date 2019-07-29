LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE Confirms Fall Season At New York's Town Hall

Live from Here with Chris Thile will kick off its fourth season on September 7 from its new broadcast home, New York's The Town Hall. The shows new dates include guest performances from Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, The Lumineers, Raphael Saadiq,Trey Anastasio, The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Jamila Woods, Rachael Price and more. More guests will be announced and additional information on 2020 dates to come soon.

General on-sale for the fall season at The Town Hall begins on Monday, August 5 at noon ET. Sign up for the Live from Here newsletter for pre-sale information, VIP experiences and guest announcements at livefromhere.org.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Live from Here 2019-2020 season. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets today at noon ET until Monday, August 5th through Citi Entertainment℠. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Over the past three years, Chris Thile has brought his eclectic mix of music and guests toLive from Here, appealing to curious music fans. As the creative force, Thile continues to retool and shape the weekly live public radio performance by adding unique new talent to the mix with a focus on providing an even better experience for live and radio listeners of the show.

Live from Here is produced by American Public Media. Audio and video clips, along with scripts, photos and information about Live from Here with Chris Thile can be found at www.livefromhere.org.

LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE FALL 2019 SCHEDULE

September 7-New York, NY-The Town Hall

September 14-New York, NY-The Town Hall

September 28-New York, NY-The Town Hall

October 12-New York, NY-The Town Hall

October 26-New York, NY-The Town Hall

November 2-New York, NY-The Town Hall

November 16-New York, NY-The Town Hall

November 23-New York, NY-The Town Hall

December 7-New York, NY-The Town Hall

December 14-New York, NY-The Town Hall

Photo credit: Nate Ryan





