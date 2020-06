Beyonce dropped a surprise track yesterday, called "Black Parade" in honor of Juneteenth.

The song was written by Beyonce and co-produced by Derek Dixie. Co-writers include Jay-Z, Dixie, Kaydence, Denisia "@blu_june" Andrews and Brittany "@chi_coney" Coney for @NOVAWAV, among others.

Listen to the track below!

